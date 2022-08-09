Nutrisystem Giveaway Winners Lose a Collective Total of Over 560 Pounds

Eight Weight Loss Champions Were Each Awarded a $5,000 Cash Prize

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrisystem®, a leading provider of health and wellness and weight management solutions, announced the winners of the Nutrisystem Real $40,000 Giveaway. Eight weight loss champions from across the United States collectively lost over 560 pounds* and were each awarded a $5,000 cash prize.

"Hearing stories from our customers continues to be one of my favorite parts of this business," said Stephen Mikulak, President of Nutrisystem. "Each year, we receive hundreds of entries in the Real Giveaway, and while no two stories are the same, they are all equally inspiring. We applaud each of our winners on their weight loss success and are proud that they chose Nutrisystem as their health and wellness partner."

A panel of qualified Nutrisystem judges selected the following eight winners:

Audrey B. of Indiana lost 50 pounds

Chris C. of California lost 194 pounds

Emily D. of New York lost 20 pounds

Ben K. of West Virginia lost 10 pounds

Taylor M. of Georgia lost 64 pounds

Keith P. of Texas lost 55 pounds

Adam R. of Iowa lost 40 pounds

Rachel S. of Pennsylvania lost 130 pounds

"I knew I had to change when I didn't recognize myself on my home security system footage," says Chris C., who mentions he has been overweight most of his adult life. "I started reading up on Nutrisystem after seeing TV commercials and thought I'd give it a try."

"My only regret is not starting Nutrisystem sooner," continues Chris. "I am now able to go on hikes and play with my dog without having to stop and catch my breath every few minutes. I feel like a different person."

"After going to college, I gained a substantial amount of weight and food became a comfort for me," says Taylor M., a former athlete. "There were many fluctuations as I tried every diet plan possible, but I could never lose the weight and keep it off until Nutrisystem."

Taylor adds, "I feel like myself again. I am confident and happy without constantly worrying about what to eat and when. I find myself going out and doing more, and I enjoy clothes shopping and putting effort into looking good. I am also finally able to play soccer again. I have Nutrisystem to thank!"

Utilizing a high-protein, low glycemic approach that is designed to keep blood sugar levels steady and hunger in control, Nutrisystem helps individuals lose weight and achieve lasting results. Today, Nutrisystem offers the same great weight loss, now with premium meals, including skillet options, that are 50% bigger and have up to 30 grams of protein. The program also includes one-on-one coaching and an intuitive app that guides a person through their weight loss journey and holds them accountable to their goals. All plans are delivered to the customer's door.

"When it comes to losing weight and focusing on your health, every person has their own unique wants and needs," concludes Mikulak. "At Nutrisystem, we continue to focus on developing programs and products that speak directly to our various customer segments. With plans for women, men, partners and diabetics, Nutrisystem offers a solution for everyone."

For more information, visit www.nutrisystem.com.

*On Nutrisystem, expect to lose an avg 1-2lbs per week.

About Nutrisystem®

Nutrisystem® is a leading provider of health and wellness and weight loss solutions having helped millions of people lose weight for 50 years. Nutrisystem offers a high protein, low glycemic approach to weight loss designed to help keep blood sugar levels steady and hunger in control. The Nutrisystem menu includes a combination of ready-to-go and frozen meals including new premium options with up to 30 grams of protein and perfectly-portioned restaurant favorites. For more information, go to newsroom.nutrisystem.com.

