CPGvision announces partnership with Instant Brands

KENESSAW, Ga., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CPGvision, a fully connected and integrated RGM solution suite, announced today its partnership with Instant Brands LLC, a leader of ingenious products to prepare and serve food.

CPGvision - A fully integrated revenue growth management suite for consumer packaged goods companies (PRNewswire)

CPGvision, an integrated RGM solution suite, announced its partnership with Instant Brands LLC.

The aim of the partnership is to build better trade analytics for Instant Brands to drive profitability across retailers.

Nick Patrick, the Director of Commercial Finance and Sales Operations at Instant Brand says, "We were originally using a souped-up excel spreadsheet that was internally built at the company. It missed the mark in terms of clicking down into the details."

In choosing CPGvision solutions, Instant Brands gained a true partner-from implementation, onboarding, process building, change management, and beyond.

"CPGvision has done an excellent job at setting the groundwork and following up with us. They're great, I talk with their team at least once a day.

"I truly feel like we're partners and can rely on them to help us get everything over the finish line. They know their product inside and out, are extremely responsive and have years of experience working in CPG," says Patrick.

For Instant Brands, it all comes down to giving their customer teams the power to control their own plans and improve their ROI.

"The main goal is to try to get trade analytics from our team to help us drive our business more profitably. This will allow us to pull data at the event level. We have all of the data we need to improve the ROI of specific events.

"By working with CPGvision, I believe our teams won't have to rely so heavily on headquarter-driven data. They're going to have everything they need in the program to drive net sales profitably and give account managers more visibility into the performance of their trade promotions," says Patrick.

"We are honored to partner with Instant Brands, they have great products that are in pretty much every household in the world, and the IB team is full of smart people who collaborate well with our team. We look forward to a long and productive relationship," added Mike Mellin, CEO of CPGvision.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CPGvision