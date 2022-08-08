Multiple wemlo® Executives Named 2022 Elite Women by Mortgage Professional America

wemlo's Vice President of Operations and Vice President of Marketing & Advertising recognized for their professional achievements and efforts to make the mortgage sector more inclusive

DENVER, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- wemlo®, the first third-party mortgage processing solution with an all-in-one digital platform, proudly announces that Mortgage Professional America has named two key wemlo executives to its list of 2022 Elite Women which highlights women in mortgage that have gone above and beyond to make the industry more inclusive for all.

wemlo's VP of Operations, Chelsea Balak, was named an Elite Woman due to her passion for unpacking the complexities of mortgage loan origination into a digestible, reproduceable way, and leaning into technology that provides processors and customers the tools and support needed to be successful. As a young female professional in a male-dominated industry, Balak differentiates herself by her ability to build quality relationships with internal stakeholders, customers, and players within the industry. She has continued to build a strong, scalable team and makes it a priority to hire team members with diverse backgrounds and talents. Of the 46 dedicated wemlo employees, 35 of those are women.

"Chelsea has played a major role in wemlo's rapid growth, serving as a key member of the acquisition team when wemlo was acquired by RE/MAX, LLC in 2020," says Ward Morrison, President & CEO of wemlo. "Under her guidance, wemlo has seen a 168% increase in full-time staff members and continues to rollout new loan processing products that cater to the needs of mortgage brokers and loan originators across the U.S."

VP of Marketing & Advertising, Kelly Gill, was also recognized as an Elite Woman for being the force behind wemlo's leading cross-functional marketing departments. Kelly's been an integral part of the wemlo executive leadership team, helping steer the first-of-its-kind brand through immense growth and serving as a key member of the wemlo acquisition team. Kelly is a manager that prides herself on being a leader who creates other leaders. Her leadership style promotes autonomy and trust in the individuals she hires, which in turn results in a highly productive, collaborative, respectful and successful team.

"Kelly has a proven track record of elevating and growing mortgage brands through unique and impactful marketing," Ward Morrison goes on to say. "Her extensive experience provides her with distinctive insight into what's important to brokerages, loan originators and processors, and allows her to turn those needs into actionable growth strategies."

