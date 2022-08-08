FIRST EVER MEYER INVENTORY BLOWOUT SALE BEGINS ON AUGUST 11TH

Exclusive Savings and Special Offers on Top Brand Cookware and More

VALLEJO, Calif., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

Bay Area, California-based Meyer Corporation, U.S. – one of the largest cookware companies in the world – announces its first-ever inventory blowout sale with savings of up to 80 percent on over 1,000 kitchen products, such as cookware, bakeware, pantryware, ceramics, food storage, teakettles, tools and gadgets, and cutlery. Leading brands offered at the upcoming sale include Anolon, Circulon, Farberware, Ayesha Curry, Rachael Ray, BonJour, Breville, and LocknLock.

The new summer sale is in addition to the long-established annual Meyer Outlet Sale that is held prior during the winter holiday season.

The upcoming summer sale will be held in Vallejo, CA.

Further Details and Bonus Shopping Incentives :

All COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place, including social distancing and face coverings required.

Extra discounts with 30 percent off coupon – Shoppers can download a 30 percent off coupon at – Shoppers can download a 30 percent off coupon at meyerus.com/sale for additional savings off already discounted items.

Free Parking

WHEN:

Dates: Thursday, August 11 through Sunday, August 28

Times: Weekends Only (Thursday-Sunday): 10 am – 6 pm

LOCATION:

525 Curtola Parkway

Vallejo, CA 94590

For consumer inquiries : Call 1-800-450-0156 (Mon-Fri, 7:30AM - 4PM)

For downloadable coupon, and preview of discounted items available, visit https://meyerus.com/sale/

BACKGROUND:

Established in 1981 and headquartered in Vallejo, California, Meyer Corporation, U.S. is one of the largest cookware companies in the world. Widely recognized brands include Anolon®, Circulon®, Farberware®, Hestan®, Ruffoni®, BonJour®, Rachael Ray®, LockNLock, and Ayesha™.

