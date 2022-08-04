Powered by MRP Announces the Launch of the "MRP Movement," a Philanthropic Program to Help Human Trafficking Survivors

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, globally recognized aesthetics device company Powered by MRP announced the launch of the MRP Movement. This nationwide philanthropic program, in partnership with local nonprofit organizations, will help human trafficking survivors by providing complimentary skin treatments to remove scars related to abuse or trauma.

Launching its first chapter in Chicago in August, the MRP Movement will join forces with the Salt & Light Coalition – a local grassroots initiative mobilizing individuals and organizations to empower survivors of trafficking to live meaningful and purposeful lives – and board-certified dermatologist Dr. Emily Rubenstein. As part of their efforts, Powered by MRP will provide its devices and offer training to key clinics that will be administering the treatments free of charge to human trafficking survivors. In conjunction with the treatments, Powered by MRP will launch a social media fundraiser to benefit the partnering nonprofit that strives to help survivors find the resources necessary to reclaim their lives.

"We know the pandemic has impacted charitable giving in many respects especially considering human trafficking," said Founder and CEO Scott Carson. "At Powered by MRP, we want to leverage our expertise in energy-based devices and extensive network of cosmetic surgery partners to shed light and help those programs in need through education, training, and equipment donations. We're looking to our partners to expand on this and uphold this value."

Since its founding in 2015, MRP's mission has been to create a fair market for physicians to access biomedical energy-based devices at GPO-level pricing to lower the physician's overhead cost and generate more access to care for patients as a result. The MRP Movement will further establish and expand MRP's mission to grant patients higher accessibility to medical treatments.

"The women in our program have scars and tattoos that are constant reminders of the trauma and pain they've been through," said Corinne Kopsky, Operations Manager at the Salt & Light Coalition. "Removing these will help the healing process, help increase their self-esteem and prepare them for a world that sees them for who they have become."

"I am so proud to be part of helping human trafficking survivors and supporting the Salt & Light Coalition," said Dr. Emily Rubenstein, director of the Swedish Skin Institute. "Since last year, the Swedish Hospital, part of Northshore University Hospital, has been integral in allowing us to start Vanish the Ink, a program that services survivors of trafficking with board-certified dermatologists to aid in laser tattoo removal free of charge. My team and I are eager to support the MRP Movement and help change lives."

For more information about the MRP Movement and to donate to the Salt & Light Coalition, please visit here.

About Powered by MRP

Powered by MRP is a globally recognized aesthetics device company founded by Scott Carson in 2015. MRP's technology-driven platform provides a vertically-integrated community marketplace that helps Aesthetic Providers lower equipment and supply costs through consultative customer service and GPO-level pricing. Overstock, pre-owned, parts and deals, drive markets, and MRP is the largest reseller of new and pre-owned energy-based aesthetic and surgical devices in the world. MRP-supplied equipment can be seen featured in TLC's first season of their hit television series, DR. MERCY. Visit mrp.io and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , or YouTube for more information.

About Salt & Light Coalition

Founded in 2017, the Salt and Light Coalition is a Chicago-based grassroots movement mobilizing individuals and organizations to empower survivors of trafficking to live meaningful and purposeful lives. Starting with a six-month structured healing curriculum focusing on questioning the survivors' relationship to the bio, psycho, social, and spiritual self, the one-year program guides and equips survivors with the knowledge needed to be successful in the workplace. The second phase of the program focuses on workforce development and creating a growth mindset. So far, the Salt and Light Coalition has graduated 50 thrivers and is currently in the process of taking our eleventh cohort. Visit saltandlightcoalition.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , or YouTube for more information.

About Dr. Emily Rubenstein

Dr. Emily Rubenstein is a board-certified dermatologist who treats both medical and cosmetic skin conditions in adults and children. She attended Midwestern University for medical school and completed her residency at Nova Southeastern University/Broward General Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She is pleased to be the director of the Swedish Skin Institute on the hospital campus.

