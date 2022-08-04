EchoStar Announces Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Financial Highlights:
- Consolidated revenue of $499.3 million.
- Net income of $10.5 million, consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $13.9 million and basic and diluted earnings per share of common stock of $0.16.
- Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $167.7 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Financial Highlights:
- Consolidated revenue of $1,000.9 million.
- Net income of $99.4 million, consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $105.3 million, and basic and diluted earnings per share of common stock of $1.24.
- Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $333.6 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).
"Once again, the EchoStar team delivered a solid performance in the second quarter," said Hamid Akhavan, CEO and President of EchoStar. "We are focused on optimizing operations and asset yields in order to maintain our track record of excellent fiscal responsibility, and are leveraging our engineering expertise to innovate new solutions and applications across the market segments we serve."
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 - Additional Information:
- Consolidated revenue was flat year over year. Higher equipment sales of $16.1 million to our domestic and international enterprise customers was offset by lower service revenues of $16.6 million, primarily due to lower broadband consumer customers.
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased 10.2% or $19.0 million year over year.
- Net income decreased $24.5 million year over year. The decrease was primarily due to an unfavorable change in investments of $53.2 million, lower operating income of $19.4 million, and losses on foreign exchange of $4.3 million. These items were partially offset by lower net interest expense of $18.4 million, lower net income tax expense of $15.8 million, and lower losses in Other, net, of $15.4 million, which included litigation expense of $16.8 million in the second quarter of 2021.
- Hughes broadband subscribers totaled approximately 1,346,000, declining 60,000 from March 31, 2022. Our current capacity limitations require a balancing of capacity utilization with subscriber levels in areas of high bandwidth demand. These constraints, and increased competitive pressures, are impacting our consumer subscriber levels. In Latin America, subscriber levels were also impacted by adverse economic conditions, more selective customer screening, and capacity allocation to community WiFi and enterprise opportunities.
- For the three months ended June 30, 2022, approximately 63% of Hughes segment revenue was attributable to our consumer customers with approximately 37% attributable to our enterprise customers.
- Cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities were $1.5 billion as of June 30, 2022.
- During the three months ended June 30, 2022, we purchased 1,924,875 shares of our Class A common stock in open market trades.
- The Jupiter 3/EchoStar XXIV satellite continues to progress at Maxar and is expected to be launched during the first half of 2023
Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (amounts in thousands) (all US GAAP amounts reference results from operations):
For the three months
For the six months
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
Hughes
$ 491,841
$ 492,276
$ 985,947
$ 968,136
EchoStar Satellite Services
4,850
4,283
9,324
8,372
Corporate and Other
2,625
3,275
5,579
5,908
Total revenue
$ 499,316
$ 499,834
$ 1,000,850
$ 982,416
Adjusted EBITDA
Hughes
$ 182,423
$ 207,317
$ 366,710
$ 409,253
EchoStar Satellite Services
3,521
2,243
6,212
4,162
Corporate & Other:
Corporate overhead, operating and other
(18,554)
(20,497)
(39,745)
(41,964)
Equity in earnings (losses) of
338
(2,369)
440
984
Total Corporate & Other
(18,216)
(22,866)
(39,305)
(40,980)
Total Adjusted EBITDA
$ 167,728
$ 186,694
$ 333,617
$ 372,435
Net income (loss)
$ 10,473
$ 35,015
$ 99,418
$ 112,587
Expenditures for property and equipment
$ 75,779
$ 83,232
$ 187,917
$ 262,466
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement (amounts in thousands):
For the three months
For the six months
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (loss)
$ 10,473
$ 35,015
$ 99,418
$ 112,587
Interest income, net
(9,072)
(5,240)
(15,494)
(11,189)
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
14,307
28,868
29,280
63,535
Income tax provision (benefit), net
5,390
21,152
38,172
43,299
Depreciation and amortization
116,555
118,982
236,991
248,268
Net loss (income) attributable to non-
3,395
2,280
5,883
3,227
EBITDA
141,048
201,057
394,250
459,727
(Gains) losses on investments, net
22,538
(30,633)
(58,148)
(109,233)
Impairment of long-lived assets
711
15
711
245
Litigation Expense
—
16,800
—
16,800
License fee dispute - India, net of non-
(211)
(236)
(444)
(446)
Loss on Debt Repurchase
—
356
—
1,938
Foreign currency transaction (gains)
3,642
(665)
(2,752)
3,404
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 167,728
$ 186,694
$ 333,617
$ 372,435
Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA is defined as "Net income (loss)" excluding "Interest income, net," "Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized," "Income tax benefit (provision), net," "Depreciation and amortization," and "Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests."
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding Gains and losses on investments, net, Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net, and other non-recurring or non-operational items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures determined in accordance with US GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are reconciled to Net income (loss) in the table above and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure determined in accordance with US GAAP. Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as measures of our operating efficiency and overall financial performance for benchmarking against our peers and competitors. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the underlying operating performance of our business and are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our financial performance. Management also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of companies in our industry.
The consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022 filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
EchoStar will host a conference call to discuss its earnings on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on EchoStar's investor relations website at ir.echostar.com. To participate via telephone and ask a question, participants must register using this online form.
About EchoStar Corporation
EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communications solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.
Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "goal," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "continue," "future," "will," "would," "can," "may," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward‑looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‑looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
As of
June 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 991,595
$ 535,894
Marketable investment securities
529,854
1,010,496
Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net
224,016
182,063
Other current assets, net
211,877
198,444
Total current assets
1,957,342
1,926,897
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
2,312,526
2,338,285
Operating lease right-of-use assets
151,967
149,198
Goodwill
533,505
511,086
Regulatory authorizations, net
464,523
469,766
Other intangible assets, net
17,018
13,984
Other investments, net
352,078
297,747
Other non-current assets, net
329,564
338,241
Total non-current assets
4,161,181
4,118,307
Total assets
$ 6,118,523
$ 6,045,204
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable
$ 103,680
$ 109,338
Contract liabilities
134,856
141,343
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
195,827
209,442
Total current liabilities
434,363
460,123
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term debt, net
1,496,379
1,495,994
Deferred tax liabilities, net
428,600
403,684
Operating lease liabilities
137,446
134,897
Other non-current liabilities
122,179
136,426
Total non-current liabilities
2,184,604
2,171,001
Total liabilities
2,618,967
2,631,124
Commitments and contingencies
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, none
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized:
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares
59
58
Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000
48
48
Class C convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000
—
—
Class D common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
3,355,238
3,345,878
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(204,465)
(212,102)
Accumulated earnings (losses)
761,767
656,466
Treasury shares, at cost
(514,418)
(436,521)
Total EchoStar Corporation stockholders' equity
3,398,229
3,353,827
Non-controlling interests
101,327
60,253
Total stockholders' equity
3,499,556
3,414,080
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 6,118,523
$ 6,045,204
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the three months
For the six months
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue:
Services and other revenue
$ 414,697
$ 431,279
$ 833,508
$ 861,616
Equipment revenue
84,619
68,555
167,342
120,800
Total revenue
499,316
499,834
1,000,850
982,416
Costs and expenses:
Cost of sales - services and other (exclusive of
144,235
139,547
285,364
272,336
Cost of sales - equipment (exclusive of depreciation
70,054
54,503
139,168
99,654
Selling, general and administrative expenses
113,091
114,038
231,261
228,157
Research and development expenses
8,764
7,441
16,381
14,986
Depreciation and amortization
116,555
118,982
236,991
248,268
Impairment of long-lived assets
711
15
711
245
Total costs and expenses
453,410
434,526
909,876
863,646
Operating income (loss)
45,906
65,308
90,974
118,770
Other income (expense):
Interest income, net
9,072
5,240
15,494
11,189
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
(14,307)
(28,868)
(29,280)
(63,535)
Gains (losses) on investments, net
(22,538)
30,633
58,148
109,233
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated
(1,301)
(4,044)
(3,015)
(2,670)
Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net
(3,642)
665
2,752
(3,404)
Other, net
2,673
(12,767)
2,517
(13,697)
Total other income (expense), net
(30,043)
(9,141)
46,616
37,116
Income (loss) before income taxes
15,863
56,167
137,590
155,886
Income tax benefit (provision), net
(5,390)
(21,152)
(38,172)
(43,299)
Net income (loss)
10,473
35,015
99,418
112,587
Less: Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling
3,395
2,280
5,883
3,227
Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar Corporation
$ 13,868
$ 37,295
$ 105,301
$ 115,814
Earnings (losses) per share - Class A and B
Basic
$ 0.16
$ 0.41
$ 1.24
$ 1.26
Diluted
$ 0.16
$ 0.41
$ 1.24
$ 1.25
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Amounts in thousands)
For the six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$ 99,418
$ 112,587
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows provided
Depreciation and amortization
236,991
248,268
Impairment of long-lived assets
711
245
Losses (gains) on investments, net
(58,148)
(109,233)
Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated affiliates, net
3,015
2,670
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net
(2,752)
3,404
Deferred tax provision (benefit), net
24,412
34,024
Stock-based compensation
5,047
3,825
Amortization of debt issuance costs
386
2,008
Other, net
27,397
6,198
Changes in assets and liabilities, net:
Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net
(39,271)
(3,363)
Other current assets, net
(6,113)
(1,120)
Trade accounts payable
1,793
(9,631)
Contract liabilities
(6,487)
23,251
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(10,119)
621
Non-current assets and non-current liabilities, net
(24,648)
(5,114)
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
251,632
308,640
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of marketable investment securities
(183,529)
(939,255)
Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities
669,600
1,824,332
Expenditures for property and equipment
(187,917)
(262,466)
Expenditures for externally marketed software
(11,967)
(16,835)
India JV formation
(7,892)
—
Dividend received from unconsolidated affiliate
2,000
—
Purchase of other investments
—
(50,000)
Sales of other investments
—
10,516
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
280,295
566,292
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repurchase and maturity of the 2021 Senior Unsecured Notes
—
(901,818)
Payment of finance lease obligations
(114)
(476)
Payment of in-orbit incentive obligations
(1,908)
(1,431)
Proceeds from Class A common stock issued under the Employee Stock
5,046
4,815
Treasury share repurchase
(77,095)
(163,822)
Contribution by non-controlling interest holder
—
9,880
Other, net
—
(966)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(74,071)
(1,053,818)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(728)
(443)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
457,128
(179,329)
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, beginning of
536,874
896,812
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, end of period
$ 994,002
$ 717,483
