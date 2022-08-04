BILLIE JEAN KING JOINS THE CRUSADE FOR CHILDREN'S HEALTH AND EDUCATION

WORKING WITH NON-PROFIT PHIT AMERICA

WASHINGTON, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Billie Jean King joins PHIT America to help kids all over the nation improve their physical and mental health by implementing new school physical activity programs using the Billie Jean King Eye Coach Brain Training system (BJK-BTS).

Pioneer, Legend, Six-Time World Number 1 ranked Tennis Champion, and Social Activist, Billie Jean King joins PHIT America in crusade to improve children's physical activity.

"American school aged children ranked last in children's physical health in a recent UNICEF study," King said. "Now, PHIT America and the Eye Coach Brain Training System are a viable solution to combat this challenge. The program is also shown to improve academic performance in helping kids focus and do better in the classroom."

PHIT America is on a mission to get fifty million kids active through its school program, AMPED. This incentivized running/walking program incorporates BJK-BTS, which develops focus and ball-striking skills. Kids are motivated to learn important basic physical skills that help them throughout life including their ability to find success in sports, notably tennis. For youth, tennis is especially beneficial in promoting social skills, sportsmanship and physical fitness.

PHIT America's AMPED program with BJK-BTS is part of a three-step pathway, including PLAY TENNIS and USTA's NET GENERATION that evolve to play opportunities in community-based programs.

This approach provides a natural collaboration with the United States Tennis Association, a supporter of PHIT America, as the organization is also very involved with the pathway. Craig Morris, Chief Executive, Community Tennis for the USTA, adds, "The USTA and PHIT have a like-minded focus to create active opportunities for children around the country. Working together, we will get kids moving, keep them healthy and get more of them playing the great sport of tennis."

Jim Baugh, Founder of PHIT America, says we have a perfect partnership. "Billie has made a major investment in our kids and schools with her Eye Coach Brain Training system in conjunction with the USTA's focus on getting more kids playing a lifetime, healthy sport. Together, we are creating PHIT Kids, who are healthier, smarter, and happier. We have already helped over 1300 schools and 740,000 children and now we can help millions of kids with this partnership."

The team is meeting with major companies and foundations to expand their impact in helping America's children. "We need others to step up," says King. "Fifty million kids need our help. We have the solution, and we can make a major and immediate difference."

Interested companies, foundations or individuals should visit PHITAmerica.org or contact Jim Baugh at Jim@PHITAmerica.org.

PHIT America is a non-profit organization, established in 2013, leading a national 'Movement' to greatly improve the physical and mental health of 50 million children in the USA, with a plan to beat the Inactivity Pandemic. All data and research sources can be found at IP.PHITAmerica.org. PHIT America is led by Sports Industry and Tennis Industry Hall of Fame Inductee, and former President of Wilson Sporting Goods, Jim Baugh.

