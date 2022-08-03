Spirit Airlines Celebrates its New, Nonstop Service to Albuquerque with a 'Spiritaneous' Giveaway

Daily service kicks off today with nonstop flights to Las Vegas and ticket giveaways

MIRAMAR, Fla., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines' (NYSE: SAVE) iconic black and yellow planes soared above the Land of Enchantment today as the airline launched service at Albuquerque (ABQ) for the first time. The new route offers Albuquerque Guests a daily, nonstop option to Las Vegas (LAS) and more than a dozen connections across the U.S.

"Albuquerque makes for a great debut into New Mexico, offering our Guests affordable and easy access to the vibrant culture and unique recreational activities found in the Duke City," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. "Additionally, we're excited to welcome Albuquerque travelers onboard with daily non-stop service to the Entertainment Capital of the World, which also serves as a gateway to many other popular destinations in the Spirit Airlines Network."

In celebration of the new service at the Sunport, the carrier hosted a "Spiritaneous" giveaway at the airport where one lucky Albuquerque traveler won a spontaneous trip, including tickets on Spirit's inaugural flight to Las Vegas, a $400 gift card to the Miracle Mile Shops, and a three-night stay at the Luxor Hotel & Casino.

In addition to Spiritaneous, the airline is celebrating by hosting a Las Vegas Flyaway for Albuquerque Guests. One lucky winner will get a pair of tickets to fly on Spirit's new, nonstop route to Las Vegas, including complimentary roundtrip airfare, bags, seat selection and Shortcut Boarding. Winners will also enjoy a three-night stay at Treasure Island and a pair of tickets to Mystère by Cirque du Soleil, provided in partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. Participants can enter now through August 31 at spirit.com/flyaway .

"We're thrilled with that our partners at Spirit Airlines are continuing to expand nonstop service to Las Vegas with three new routes," said H. Fletch Brunelle, Vice President of Marketing for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. "The addition of these new flights is extremely exciting as we welcome visitors to explore all that's new in the sports and entertainment capital of the world. From stunning new resorts and meeting spaces to spectacular new entertainment offerings and the most anticipated international sports special events, Las Vegas continues to flourish."

Las Vegas is one of Spirit's largest airport operations with about 70 flights each day, which now provides one-stop options between the Sunport and more than a dozen cities across the airline's route map. Spirit is the second-largest carrier by departing seats at LAS this year.

Spirit Airlines Connection Options to/from ABQ: Atlanta (ATL) Los Angeles (LAX) Sacramento (SMF) Charlotte (CLT) Newark (EWR) San Diego (SAN) Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Oakland (OAK) Seattle (SEA) Detroit (DTW) Orlando (MCO) Tampa (TPA) Houston (IAH) Portland (PDX)



The Spirit Charitable Foundation commemorated the carrier's entrance into Albuquerque with a $20,000 donation to Mandy's Farm. The Albuquerque-based nonprofit organization assists adults with developmental disabilities in achieving their goals for living, learning, and working in the community. The Foundation is committed to investing in organizations like Mandy's Farm that have a meaningful social impact on one of its three key pillars: Children and Families, Service Members, and the Environment.

"Mandy's Farm has worked to develop an extensive adaptive farming curriculum, accessible growing spaces that embrace principles of universal design, and dynamic hands-on learning opportunities that support the needs of individuals with disabilities as they join the next generation of New Mexico farmers," said Jessie Calero, Development Director for Mandy's Farm. "Thanks to funding from the Spirit Charitable Foundation, Mandy's Farm will be able to fully upgrade our irrigation systems at our training site in the South Valley, increasing our water efficiency and growing capacity. We look forward to further collaboration and partnership with the Spirit Charitable Foundation.

Spirit was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2022 following its active efforts to create and celebrate a diverse workplace environment. The carrier also won "Best Airport Innovation" in the 2021 APEX/IFSA Awards for its groundbreaking self-bag drop system with biometric photo matching, which speeds up the check-in process and reduces face-to-face contact. Spirit also recently received the FAA's "Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence" for the fourth consecutive year.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call À La Smarte®. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com.

