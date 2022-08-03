Liberty Mutual Insurance Appoints Two New Underwriting Leaders to Global Risk Solutions to Better Serve Commercial Customers

Brandon Fick Appointed North America Chief Underwriting Officer and Nate Zangerle Named Chief Underwriting Officer for Global Surety

BOSTON, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance today announced two significant leadership appointments within Global Risk Solutions (GRS) Underwriting. Brandon Fick joins the company as North America Chief Underwriting Officer and Nate Zangerle becomes Chief Underwriting Officer for Global Surety. Fick will report to GRS President of Underwriting Matthew Moore and GRS President Neeti Bhalla Johnson in her interim dual role as President of GRS North America. Zangerle will report to both Moore and GRS Global Surety President Tim Mikolajewski.

Liberty Mutual Insurance (PRNewsfoto/Liberty Mutual Insurance) (PRNewswire)

Fick brings exceptional strategic leadership and underwriting experience that will be invaluable as he takes accountability for underwriting performance across GRS North America, which provides commercial, specialty and reinsurance products. Most recently, he was Chief Underwriting Officer for Zurich North America, overseeing underwriting strategy across many primary and specialty lines.

Zangerle's record of significant accomplishments over more than 20 years with Liberty Mutual – most recently as Global Surety Chief Operating Officer, Global Risks – prepares him to lead surety underwriting across the globe. In that role, he was responsible for managing, planning, underwriting and production for accounts in the US, Canada, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America with annual gross written premium in excess of $300 million. He has over 30 years of leadership in the surety industry.

"We continue to add amazing underwriting talent to GRS," said Moore. "Both Brandon and Nate will help realize our vision of providing holistic solutions to customers' complex and emerging risks. Their leadership is critical to delivering industry-leading underwriting performance and consistent global product strategies based on a common view of risk."

