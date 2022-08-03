Capstone appoints new CEO Randi Economou

Former educator brings lifelong commitment to helping kids learn and thrive

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone, an innovative publisher and education technology provider of children's content for schools and home, has named Randi Economou as its new CEO. Her appointment was effective July 11, 2022.

Capstone is the nation's leading learning company of K-5 digital solutions, children's books, and literacy programs for school libraries, classrooms, and at home reading.

Economou fills the interim role that principal and owner Bob Coughlan held over the past year and a half as a new chief executive was sought. Economou has a successful track record with school districts across the country and is a nationally known industry expert, Coughlan noted. With more than 25 years of professional experience in education and industry expertise in education technology, she brings a unique mix of talent and background to the CEO role, along with an understanding of how to build and foster an effective and rewarding culture.

"Randi brings the perfect background to Capstone to help us further our mission of delivering the best possible learning experiences for kids," said Coughlan. "She's an experienced leader in education technology with a track record of leading her teams with heart. But even more important, Randi is a former educator with a lifelong commitment to inspiring students to learn and thrive."

"Reading is foundational to the future of every child, and I am passionate about doing everything possible to inspire all children to read more and to fall in love with reading so they can become lifelong learners," said Economou. "I am honored to lead and empower the dedicated, passionate, and creative professionals at Capstone to create inspired reading opportunities and experiences for all children, and eliminate barriers to reading by providing equity, inclusivity, and access."

Before joining Capstone, Economou was the Area Vice President of the West at Renaissance, where she led the growth strategy and execution, and empowered a large team of Regional Vice Presidents, sales leaders, and direct sales professionals to achieve over $180 million in yearly annual revenue. Prior to her tenure at Renaissance, she held a variety of leadership positions within TeachMaster Technologies, PLATO Learning, and myON. Economou has driven business strategy, operations, and innovation to successfully position organizations as market leaders, while also focusing on growth and building and maintaining a positive culture.

Economou's passion for people and education can be traced back to the years she taught high school students in Phoenix, Arizona at Glendale Union High School District. While there, she taught English Language Arts and Leadership, devoting herself to inspiring learning and mentoring emerging student leaders.

"In addition to her impressive ed tech career, Randi has never lost her passion for connecting with students," said Coughlan. "Like all of us at Capstone, she is deeply committed to the mission of helping all children develop a love for reading."

Economou earned a Master of Secondary Education with an endorsement in Teaching English as a Second Language from Grand Canyon University, and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Northwest Nazarene University.

About Capstone

Capstone is a leading content creator for K-5 digital solutions, children's books, and literacy programs for school libraries, classrooms, and at home reading including the award-winning PebbleGo™ research database. CapstonePub.com #ReadingIsForEveryone

