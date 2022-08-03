Berkeley Lights to Participate in the Cambridge Healthtech Institute's 14th Annual Bioprocessing Summit Conference

Presentation to feature the Company's soon-to-be launched bispecific and custom productivity assay for the Opto® Cell Line Development workflow

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLI), a leader in digital cell biology, today announced its participation at the Cambridge Healthtech Institute's (CHI) 14th Annual Bioprocessing Summit (BPS) being held from August 15 - 18, 2022, virtually and at the Sheraton Boston in Boston, Massachusetts. The BPS Summit allows for industry leaders to share the latest research in bioprocess R&D, scale-up, quality, and analytics.

As a premier sponsor of BPS, Berkeley Lights will feature its Beacon® optofluidic platform technology and workflows in booth #413. Attendees will have a chance to explore hands-on demonstrations of the technology as well as how to apply the Berkeley Lights Custom Productivity Assay for cell line development (CLD) to rapidly select clones that are producing high-quality bispecific molecules.

In addition, Aurora Fabry-Wood, Ph.D. of Berkeley Lights will discuss BEYOND TITER: Identify Top Producers with Favorable Product Quality Attributes within 5 days of Cloning as part of the Stable Expression of Complex Biologics track.

Details: Tuesday, August 15, 9:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m. ET

Abstract: CHO cell line selection is a painful bottleneck in biotherapeutic development, particularly for complex molecules like bispecifics. The Berkeley Lights Opto® CLD workflow on the Beacon® system accelerates early CLD by integrating high throughput cell sorting, cloning, culture, productivity, growth, and product quality assays into a single, five-day automated process. Learn how the Berkeley Lights technology enables the capabilities of on-chip detection that pinpoints the best clones early on.

Visit the Berkeley Lights website for more information on its Cell Line Development workflow.

Berkeley Lights is a leading digital cell biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products for our customers. The Berkeley Lights Platform captures deep phenotypic, functional, and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. Our platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprised of proprietary consumables, including our OptoSelect® chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and application software. We developed the Berkeley Lights Platform to provide the most advanced environment for rapid functional characterization of single cells at scale, the goal of which is to establish an industry standard for our customers throughout their cell-based product value chain.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Berkeley Lights or its products, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that relate to future events, and actual results and product performance could differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Berkeley Lights undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's growth and continual evolution see the statements in the "Risk Factors" sections, and elsewhere, in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

