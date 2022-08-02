MARIO ANZOATEGUI NEW DIRECTOR OF ENGINEERING & CAPITAL PROJECTS AT FAIRMONT MAYAKOBA

RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mario Anzoategui joins the Fairmont Mayakoba team of heartists as the new Director of Engineering & Capital Projects.

In his new role, he will drive the operation and improvement of the maintenance of property assets in an efficient and ecologically responsible manner, and to start his new role with a great milestone; he will launch the so wanted new beach club.

Mario focused his career on the service industry and developed in ultra-luxury brands. Continually seeks to innovate and be at the forefront of the market. Having opened and successfully developed reverse osmosis projects, bottling plants, and various energy-saving projects.

With more than 20 years of experience in the hotel industry, Mario started his career as a Maintenance Supervisor at Pueblo Bonito in 1999. Ever since, he has thrived in several properties as a Navy Chief at El Cid Resorts in the Riviera Maya. In addition, he has worked at companies such as Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay, Villa del Palmar, One and Only Palmilla, and AM Resorts in Curazao.

Mario, a Marine by profession, graduated from the Nautical School of Mazatlán as a Naval Mechanical Engineer. In his free time, he enjoys barbecuing with family and friends, taking a motorcycle ride with his wife, golfing, and discovering new small towns.

About Fairmont Mayakoba, Riviera Maya

Nestled in the heart of the Riviera Maya, Mexico, the 401-room Fairmont Mayakoba is a AAA Five Diamond resort set on 45 acres, within a private luxury community. Surrounded by a lush mangrove forest intersected by water canals, the property offers over 46,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor meeting space, an energizing Willow Stream Spa featuring 20 treatment rooms, and El Camaleón Golf Course, host to the only official PGA TOUR event in Mexico. A dedication to a green philosophy has earned Fairmont Mayakoba the Rainforest Alliance verification among other eco-accolades. For reservations contact your Travel Agent or Meeting Planner, call 1(800) 540 6088 or email myk.reservations@fairmont.com, or visit fairmont.com/Mayakoba or follow Fairmont Mayakoba on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

