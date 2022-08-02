Fathom Events and RiffTrax Bring the Cheese this Summer with "RiffTrax Live: The Return Of Swamp Thing"

The Very Best in Snarky, Running Commentary on Classic B Movies Returns to theaters nationwide for ONE NIGHT ONLY – Thursday, August 18

DENVER, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RiffTrax's Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett (of Mystery Science Theater 3000® fame) are back in cinemas to bring their special brand of comedy to fans everywhere with "RiffTrax Live: The Return of Swamp Thing."

Rifftrax Live: The Return of Swamp Thing (PRNewswire)

He's back! You probably didn't know that he was gone, but he was and now he's back! Swamp Thing, AKA Swampington Montgomery Thing, returns to thwart the sinister plans of the evil Doctor Arcane, who apparently is also back. But! Here for the first time is Heather Locklear, the young woman who is drawn to the mysterious charms of Mr. Thing, and desires a love that is both human and plant-based. A sequel to the Wes Craven cult classic, The Return of Swamp Thing is decidedly NOT directed by Wes Craven, but that's fine, because it means this one is bigger, more fun, and way more riffable.

Tickets for the three "RiffTrax Live: The Return of Swamp Thing" can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Since first partnering in 2009 with "RiffTrax Live: Plan 9 from Outer Space" the RiffTrax and Fathom Events partnership has resulted in the screening of 33 unique titles, over 60 play dates, in an average of 700 movie theaters for the live events, with more than 1.2 million tickets sold for a total gross box revenue of $14.6 million.

For artwork/photos related to "RiffTrax Live: The Return of Swamp Thing," visit the Fathom Events press site.

