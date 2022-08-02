Epson Announces New Efficient and Energy-Saving Quartz Crystal Families Delivering Low ESR and Tight Frequency Tolerance in Ultra-Compact Packages

Epson FC2012AN and FC3215AN Families Provide Developers with Broader Market Opportunities with Trusted Technology in Smaller Form Factor

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today introduced the FC2012AN and FC3215AN –two new families of quartz crystal units that deliver very low equivalent series resistance (ESR) and extremely tight frequency tolerance in an ultra-compact form factor. Equipped with a newly redesigned crystal element based on Epson's in-house design and decades of production technology expertise, these crystals are ideal for a variety of markets and applications such as IoT, wearables, medical, industrial, security surveillance and consumer electronics.

Epson (PRNewswire)

The new Epson FC2012AN and FC3215AN quartz crystal units are very robust, offering a very low ESR of 35kΩ (typ) and support a wide operating temperature range from -40 to 105 degrees Celsius which is

a

critical for portable electronics in extremely space constrained applications. In addition, these crystals deliver a fixed frequency tolerance of ±20ppm. The FC2012AN is 2.0 x 1.2mm in size, and the FC3215AN is 3.2 x 1.5mm.

"Developers of cutting-edge technology always look to integrate higher efficiency and energy-saving designs into their products," said Chris McCormick, director of product management, Timing Devices, Epson America, Inc. "Epson's new FC2012AN and FC3215AN flagship crystal families deliver in both areas, enabling customers to make smaller products that use less energy."

Epson is a leading supplier of kHz-band crystal units and also offers a lineup of oscillators with built-in oscillator circuit ICs and real-time clock modules with built-in real-time clock ICs. The FC2012AN and FC3215AN are available now through Epson America's channel partners. Visit https://epson.com/microdevices-partners for more information.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2022 Epson America, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.