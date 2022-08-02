Andrews Family Vineyards Opens Trothe Winery in Washington's Horse Heaven Hills AVA

New state-of-the-art production facility offers local custom crush opportunity for small-lot, high-end wines

PROSSER, Wash., August 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andrews family, an esteemed farming family in Washington State and proprietors of Trothe, a luxury wine brand, announced the opening of the new Trothe winery in the Horse Heaven Hills AVA. The new production facility is designed to enable world-class winemaking in a region that has historically been known for its grape growing, but not for local wine production.

The facility is one of the first of its kind located in the Horse Heaven Hills AVA, built for the production of Trothe wines and for custom crush at the highest level of quality. Trothe was created to showcase the vast potential of high-end winemaking in the region that bears excellent fruit and is particularly known for its Cabernet Sauvignon.

"Those of us who call the Horse Heaven Hills AVA home know the true potential of this land," says Trothe winemaker Ray McKee. "Our goal with this new facility is to harness that quality and help reveal it to the world by making outstanding Washington wines, right where they're grown. Our philosophy for custom crush echoes the ethos of Trothe: uncompromising small-lot winemaking and intensive attention to detail."

The Trothe winery has been thoughtfully outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment to process some of the finest fruit in Washington State into equally fine wines. The crush pad equipment allows for precise control of the destemming, sorting, and pressing processes, including Pellenc destemming technology, a WECO optical sorter, a Pellenc Smartpress, as well as Pellenc Smartpumps and Ragazzini peristaltic must pumps; the winery houses concrete tanks for fermentation and maturation.

"Our family's investment in this sophisticated winery is also an investment in the future of winemaking in the Horse Heaven Hills AVA and in the greater State of Washington," says Trothe proprietor Jeff Andrews. "We're excited to open our doors to vintners who share our vision for crafting luxury wines that are emblematic of their Washington roots."

While the facility is at capacity for the 2022 vintage, the Andrews family is accepting inquiries beginning with the 2023 harvest season. To learn more about custom crush opportunities, please contact Jeff Andrews at 509-778-9028, and info@trothe.com.

About Trothe

Trothe wines are sourced exclusively from Andrews Family Vineyards in the Horse Heaven Hills. The Andrews family has farmed the land for generations, adhering to the ethos that by holding their work to uncommon standards, they will produce uncommon results. Grapes are hand-selected in small lots from the blocks, rows, and individual vines that exemplify the quality of the vineyard and the distinctive character of the vintage. Wines are available by allocation to members only. To learn more and to become a member, visit trothe.com .

