The Toy Authority Presents The Peoples Play Awards: America's Wishlist

The Must Have Holiday List for Kids, Picked by Consumers and Influencers

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roll out the red carpet, clear off the shelves in the playroom, alert Santa, The Toy Authority, a leader in toy entertainment on TikTok, powered by TTPM, the leader in the video product reviews for toys, baby and pet gear, is launching the newest toy award program: The People's Play Awards: America's Wishlist.

Introducing The People's Play Awards Presented by the Toy Authority (PRNewswire)

Just in time for the 2022 Holiday Season, the People's Play Awards will bring together top names in the toy industry - from retailers to media to analysts - to choose the finalists in over 15 categories. While the finalists are chosen by toy experts with 100+ years covering toys, the winners are chosen by the most important audience: consumers, toy fans, and influencers, giving parents and gift givers a no-fail holiday shopping list.

"For decades toy award programs have been adult driven. Kids want and need a voice and we're excited to give that to them. The People's Play Awards will be a fresh list that reflects what families really want and enjoy when it comes to playtime," said Jim Silver, CEO, TTPM. "We're also evening the playing field for all toy companies. No matter the size, there is no charge to enter our awards program. We want to make sure that everyone has a chance."

Nominations are open now for toy companies to submit their toys. Consumers will be invited to vote in October, helping to pick the best of the best in all categories. Winners will be announced in early December with an award show broadcast on YouTube, TIkTok and Instagram, hosted by top influencers and content creators. More information can be found at TTPM.com

About TTPM

TTPM (Toys, Tots, Pets & more) is the leading and largest video reviewer of Toys, Baby Gear, and Pet Products. Consumers can research products on TTPM's website or YouTube Channels before buying online or purchasing in store. TTPM YouTube Toy Channel is the #1 channel viewed by parents looking to buy toys. TTPM creates video reviews for more than 3,000 products yearly in their own studio.

Media Contact: Julie Stern/ttpm@brilliantprm.com/860-805-4988

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TTPM