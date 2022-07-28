NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

HUNTINGTON, Ind., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, has announced that the Corporation will pay a cash dividend of $0.30 per common share. The dividend will be payable on August 25, 2022 to shareholders of record on August 11, 2022.

The book value of NIDB's stock was $34.88 per common share as of June 30, 2022. At the close of business on July 26, 2022, the stock price was $43.00 per common share and the number of outstanding shares was 1,205,135. The annualized dividend yield at the current stock price is 2.8%.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and six full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw (2) and Fort Wayne (2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

