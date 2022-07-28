Federated Hermes, Inc. reports second quarter 2022 earnings

Q2 2022 earnings per diluted share of $0.64

Board declares $0.27 per share quarterly dividend

PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.64 for Q2 2022, compared to $0.56 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $57.7 million for Q2 2022, compared to $55.9 million for Q2 2021. Federated Hermes reported YTD 2022 EPS of $1.24, compared to $1.31 for the same period in 2021, on YTD 2022 net income of $113.5 million, compared to $130.4 million for the same period in 2021. The results for Q2 2022 and YTD 2022 include net realized and unrealized losses on investments of $20.9 million ($0.10 per diluted share) and $32.6 million ($0.19 per diluted share), respectively, as a result of the reduction in the market value of equity and fixed-income investments.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were $631.9 billion at June 30, 2022, down $13.9 billion or 2% from $645.8 billion at June 30, 2021 and up $0.8 billion or less than 1% from $631.1 billion at March 31, 2022. Total average managed assets for Q2 2022 were $617.9 billion, down $21.8 billion or 3% from $639.7 billion reported for Q2 2021 and down $29.3 billion or 5% from $647.2 billion for Q1 2022.

"In the first half of 2022, Federated Hermes saw strong sales in dividend-income equity strategies, led by Federated Hermes Strategic Value Dividend Fund," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "As investors negotiated high inflation, rising interest rates and volatile markets across asset classes, they also sought haven in Federated Hermes' liquidity products."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on Aug. 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 8, 2022. During Q2 2022, Federated Hermes purchased 2,877,691 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $89.5 million.

Equity assets were $81.0 billion at June 30, 2022, down $19.5 billion or 19% from $100.5 billion at June 30, 2021 and down $10.7 billion or 12% from $91.7 billion at March 31, 2022. Top-selling equity funds during Q2 2022 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Strategic Value Dividend Fund, Federated Hermes International Strategic Value Dividend Fund, Federated Hermes Asia ex-Japan Equity Fund, Federated Hermes International Equity Fund and Federated Hermes SDG Engagement Equity Fund (UCITS).

Fixed-income assets were $86.3 billion at June 30, 2022, down $4.5 billion or 5% from $90.8 billion at June 30, 2021 and down $5.8 billion or 6% from $92.1 billion at March 31, 2022. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q2 2022 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Capital Preservation Fund, Federated Hermes Adjustable Rate Fund, Federated Hermes Conservative Municipal Microshort Fund, Federated Hermes Climate Change High Yield Credit Fund and Federated Hermes Intermediate Municipal Fund.

Alternative/private markets assets were $21.8 billion at June 30, 2022, up $0.8 billion or 4% from $21.0 billion at June 30, 2021 and down $1.3 billion or 6% from $23.1 billion at March 31, 2022.

Money market assets were $439.7 billion at June 30, 2022, up $9.9 billion or 2% from $429.8 billion at June 30, 2021 and up $19.1 billion or 5% from $420.6 billion at March 31, 2022. Money market fund assets were $298.0 billion at June 30, 2022, down $4.0 billion or 1% from $302.0 billion at June 30, 2021 and up $18.5 billion or 7% from $279.5 billion at March 31, 2022.

Financial Summary

Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021

Revenue increased $55.0 million or 18% primarily due to a decrease in voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers). For further information on the waivers, see "Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers" below. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average equity and money market assets, as well as a change in the mix of average fixed-income assets.

During Q2 2022, Federated Hermes derived 59% of its revenue from long-term assets (36% from equity, 14% from fixed-income and 9% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 40% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $44.5 million or 19% due to increased distribution expenses resulting primarily from lower voluntary yield-related fee waivers. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in distribution expense due to lower average managed fund assets.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $29.5 million primarily due to a decrease in the market value of investments in Q2 2022 compared to an increase in the market value of investments in Q2 2021.

Income tax provision decreased $16.3 million primarily due to legislation enacted in the U.K. in Q2 2021, increasing the U.K. corporate income tax rate from 19% to 25% effective April 1, 2023, resulting in the revaluation of certain net deferred tax liabilities in Q2 2021 (2021 U.K. Tax Legislation).

Q2 2022 vs. Q1 2022

Revenue increased $41.2 million or 13% primarily due to a decrease in voluntary yield-related fee waivers. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average long-term and money market assets.

Operating expenses increased $32.9 million or 14% primarily due to increased distribution expenses predominantly resulting from lower voluntary yield-related fee waivers partially offset by decreased distribution expenses due to lower average managed fund assets.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $10.9 million or 93% primarily due to a decrease in the market value of investments.

YTD 2022 vs. YTD 2021

Revenue increased $38.6 million or 6% primarily due to a decrease in voluntary yield-related fee waivers. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average equity assets, a decrease in carried interest and performance fees, and a decrease in revenue due to a change in the mix of average money market and fixed-income assets.

For the first half of 2022, Federated Hermes derived 65% of its revenue from long-term assets (40% from equity, 16% from fixed-income and 9% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 34% from money market assets and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $41.6 million or 9% primarily due to increased distribution expenses predominantly resulting from lower voluntary yield-related fee waivers partially offset by lower average managed fund assets and a decrease in compensation and related expense.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $43.1 million primarily due to a decrease in the market value of investments in the first six months of 2022 compared to an increase in the market value of investments for the same period in 2021.

Income tax provision decreased $23.7 million primarily due to the 2021 U.K. Tax Legislation and lower income before income taxes.

Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $9.5 million and $85.3 million, respectively. These fee waivers were partially offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $9.0 million and $66.5 million, respectively, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $0.5 million and $18.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $117.8 million and $200.9 million, respectively. These fee waivers were partially offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $71.0 million and $132.5 million, respectively, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $46.8 million and $68.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.

Due to recent increases in the yields of securities held by money market portfolios, the net negative pre-tax impact of the voluntary yield-related fee waivers has been nearly eliminated. The amount of voluntary yield-related fee waivers can vary based on a number of factors, including, among others, interest rates, yields, asset levels, asset flows and the ability of distributors to share in waivers. Any change in these factors can impact the amount and level of voluntary yield-related fee waivers, including in a material way.

Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated Hermes' business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated Hermes' financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $631.9 billion in assets under management1. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has nearly 2,000 employees in London, New York and offices worldwide.

Federated Hermes ranks in the top 7% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 10% of fixed-income fund managers and the top 11% of money market fund managers2. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 9th-largest manager of model-delivered SMAs3. For more information, including an analyst presentation, visit FederatedHermes.com.

###

1) As of June 30, 2022.

2) ISS Market Intelligence (SIMFUND), June 30, 2022. Based on assets under management in open-end funds.

3) Money Management Institute/Cerulli,Q1 2022.

Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.

Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, asset flows, asset mix, interest rates and fee waivers constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, and sustain product demand, asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data)













Quarter Ended % Change

Q2 2021 to

Q2 2022

Quarter Ended % Change

Q1 2022 to

Q2 2022

June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021

March 31, 2022 Revenue











Investment advisory fees, net $ 258,043 $ 214,289 20 %

$ 232,994 11 % Administrative service fees, net—affiliates 70,182 77,750 (10)

73,507 (5) Other service fees, net 37,783 19,001 99

18,263 107 Total Revenue 366,008 311,040 18

324,764 13













Operating Expenses











Compensation and related 128,086 132,769 (4)

133,965 (4) Distribution 84,243 38,115 121

48,562 73 Systems and communications 18,446 18,954 (3)

19,494 (5) Professional service fees 13,976 15,122 (8)

13,468 4 Office and occupancy 10,512 11,082 (5)

11,322 (7) Advertising and promotional 4,736 4,623 2

2,732 73 Travel and related 3,328 898 271

1,795 85 Other 10,363 7,668 35

9,477 9 Total Operating Expenses 273,690 229,231 19

240,815 14 Operating Income 92,318 81,809 13

83,949 10













Nonoperating Income (Expenses)











Investment income (loss), net (19,308) 7,393 (361)

(10,602) (82) Debt expense (3,350) (346) NM

(1,222) 174 Other, net (13) (184) 93

83 (116) Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net (22,671) 6,863 (430)

(11,741) (93) Income before income taxes 69,647 88,672 (21)

72,208 (4) Income tax provision 18,889 35,193 (46)

17,611 7 Net income including the noncontrolling interests

in subsidiaries 50,758 53,479 (5)

54,597 (7) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the

noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries (6,899) (2,405) (187)

(1,266) (445) Net Income $ 57,657 $ 55,884 3 %

$ 55,863 3 %













Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.











Earnings Per Share1











Basic $ 0.64 $ 0.57 12 %

$ 0.61 5 % Diluted $ 0.64 $ 0.56 14 %

$ 0.61 5 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding











Basic and Diluted 85,373 93,964



88,050

Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.27 $ 0.27



$ 0.27



1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $3.2 million, $2.4 million and $2.6 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2022, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2022, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021 excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income





(in thousands, except per share data)







Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 % Change Revenue





Investment advisory fees, net $ 491,037 $ 461,978 6 % Administrative service fees, net—affiliates 143,689 152,051 (5) Other service fees, net 56,046 38,184 47 Total Revenue 690,772 652,213 6







Operating Expenses





Compensation and related 262,051 276,389 (5) Distribution 132,804 82,504 61 Systems and communications 37,940 37,549 1 Professional service fees 27,444 29,759 (8) Office and occupancy 21,835 22,322 (2) Advertising and promotional 7,468 7,447 0 Travel and related 5,123 1,195 329 Other 19,840 15,761 26 Total Operating Expenses 514,505 472,926 9 Operating Income 176,267 179,287 (2)







Nonoperating Income (Expenses)





Investment income (loss), net (29,909) 9,404 (418) Debt expense (4,571) (837) 446 Other, net 68 161 (58) Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net (34,412) 8,728 (494) Income before income taxes 141,855 188,015 (25) Income tax provision 36,500 60,190 (39) Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 105,355 127,825 (18) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests

in subsidiaries (8,165) (2,543) (221) Net Income $ 113,520 $ 130,368 (13) %







Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.





Earnings Per Share1





Basic $ 1.24 $ 1.32 (6) % Diluted $ 1.24 $ 1.31 (5) % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding





Basic and Diluted 86,706 94,588

Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.54 $ 0.54



1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $5.8 million and $5.4 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands) June 30, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Assets



Cash and other investments $ 429,767 $ 426,674 Other current assets 131,636 132,773 Intangible assets, net, including goodwill 1,217,991 1,270,080 Other long-term assets 172,523 188,660 Total Assets $ 1,951,917 $ 2,018,187





Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity



Current liabilities $ 207,147 $ 270,707 Long-term debt 397,448 223,350 Other long-term liabilities 324,698 346,911 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 54,731 63,202 Equity excluding treasury stock 1,652,179 1,652,481 Treasury stock (684,286) (538,464) Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity $ 1,951,917 $ 2,018,187

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class





(in millions) Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Equity











Beginning assets $ 91,676 $ 96,716 $ 96,170

$ 96,716 $ 91,788 Sales1 6,595 6,992 5,366

13,587 13,126 Redemptions1 (7,564) (7,070) (6,784)

(14,634) (13,948) Net sales (redemptions)1 (969) (78) (1,418)

(1,047) (822) Net exchanges 20 (174) 8

(154) 40 Impact of foreign exchange2 (1,199) (454) 171

(1,653) (424) Market gains and (losses)3 (8,540) (4,334) 5,575

(12,874) 9,924 Ending assets $ 80,988 $ 91,676 $ 100,506

$ 80,988 $ 100,506













Fixed Income











Beginning assets $ 92,146 $ 97,550 $ 86,464

$ 97,550 $ 84,277 Sales1 6,991 7,424 10,584

14,415 21,771 Redemptions1 (8,950) (9,437) (7,418)

(18,387) (15,702) Net sales (redemptions)1 (1,959) (2,013) 3,166

(3,972) 6,069 Net exchanges (51) 146 (7)

95 (51) Impact of foreign exchange2 (225) (104) 25

(329) (35) Market gains and (losses)3 (3,658) (3,433) 1,153

(7,091) 541 Ending assets $ 86,253 $ 92,146 $ 90,801

$ 86,253 $ 90,801













Alternative/Private Markets











Beginning assets $ 23,109 $ 22,920 $ 19,301

$ 22,920 $ 19,084 Sales1 1,116 644 1,330

1,760 1,808 Redemptions1 (1,091) (505) (546)

(1,596) (1,177) Net sales (redemptions)1 25 139 784

164 631 Net exchanges 4 0 (1)

4 (2) Impact of foreign exchange2 (1,555) (637) 54

(2,192) 193 Market gains and (losses)3 202 687 824

889 1,056 Ending assets $ 21,785 $ 23,109 $ 20,962

$ 21,785 $ 20,962













Multi-asset











Beginning assets $ 3,555 $ 3,780 $ 3,981

$ 3,780 $ 3,948 Sales1 43 74 88

117 155 Redemptions1 (143) (132) (544)

(275) (714) Net sales (redemptions)1 (100) (58) (456)

(158) (559) Net exchanges 1 5 14

6 19 Impact of foreign exchange2 0 0 0

0 (1) Market gains and (losses)3 (321) (172) 160

(493) 292 Ending assets $ 3,135 $ 3,555 $ 3,699

$ 3,135 $ 3,699













Total Long-term Assets











Beginning assets $ 210,486 $ 220,966 $ 205,916

$ 220,966 $ 199,097 Sales1 14,745 15,134 17,368

29,879 36,860 Redemptions1 (17,748) (17,144) (15,292)

(34,892) (31,541) Net sales (redemptions)1 (3,003) (2,010) 2,076

(5,013) 5,319 Net exchanges (26) (23) 14

(49) 6 Impact of foreign exchange2 (2,979) (1,195) 250

(4,174) (267) Market gains and (losses)3 (12,317) (7,252) 7,712

(19,569) 11,813 Ending assets $ 192,161 $ 210,486 $ 215,968

$ 192,161 $ 215,968

1) For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type (in millions)



Quarter Ended

June 30, 2022

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private

Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds. Separate

Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 51,890 $ 39,786 $ 54,830 $ 37,316 $ 14,847 $ 8,262 $ 3,401 $ 154 $ 124,968 $ 85,518 Sales 3,669 2,926 4,326 2,665 705 411 43 0 8,743 6,002 Redemptions (3,971) (3,593) (8,134) (816) (749) (342) (139) (4) (12,993) (4,755) Net sales (redemptions) (302) (667) (3,808) 1,849 (44) 69 (96) (4) (4,250) 1,247 Net exchanges 20 0 (52) 1 4 0 1 0 (27) 1 Impact of foreign exchange2 (678) (521) (169) (56) (980) (575) 0 0 (1,827) (1,152) Market gains and (losses)3 (6,723) (1,817) (2,586) (1,072) 84 118 (305) (16) (9,530) (2,787) Ending assets $ 44,207 $ 36,781 $ 48,215 $ 38,038 $ 13,911 $ 7,874 $ 3,001 $ 134 $ 109,334 $ 82,827























Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private

Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 57,036 $ 39,680 $ 59,862 $ 37,688 $ 14,788 $ 8,132 $ 3,608 $ 172 $ 135,294 $ 85,672 Sales 7,629 5,958 9,755 4,660 1,100 660 116 1 18,600 11,279 Redemptions (8,089) (6,545) (16,556) (1,831) (1,185) (411) (267) (8) (26,097) (8,795) Net sales (redemptions) (460) (587) (6,801) 2,829 (85) 249 (151) (7) (7,497) 2,484 Net exchanges (154) 0 96 (1) 4 0 6 0 (48) (1) Impact of foreign exchange2 (968) (685) (248) (81) (1,377) (815) 0 0 (2,593) (1,581) Market gains and (losses)3 (11,247) (1,627) (4,694) (2,397) 581 308 (462) (31) (15,822) (3,747) Ending assets $ 44,207 $ 36,781 $ 48,215 $ 38,038 $ 13,911 $ 7,874 $ 3,001 $ 134 $ 109,334 $ 82,827

1) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type





(in millions) Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Total Fund Assets











Beginning assets $ 124,968 $ 135,294 $ 128,376

$ 135,294 $ 123,713 Sales 8,743 9,857 12,639

18,600 27,892 Redemptions (12,993) (13,104) (10,936)

(26,097) (22,711) Net sales (redemptions) (4,250) (3,247) 1,703

(7,497) 5,181 Net exchanges (27) (21) 12

(48) (400) Impact of foreign exchange1 (1,827) (766) 138

(2,593) (79) Market gains and (losses)2 (9,530) (6,292) 4,932

(15,822) 6,746 Ending assets $ 109,334 $ 124,968 $ 135,161

$ 109,334 $ 135,161













Total Separate Account Assets3











Beginning assets $ 85,518 $ 85,672 $ 77,540

$ 85,672 $ 75,384 Sales4 6,002 5,277 4,729

11,279 8,968 Redemptions4 (4,755) (4,040) (4,356)

(8,795) (8,830) Net sales (redemptions)4 1,247 1,237 373

2,484 138 Net exchanges 1 (2) 2

(1) 406 Impact of foreign exchange1 (1,152) (429) 112

(1,581) (188) Market gains and (losses)2 (2,787) (960) 2,780

(3,747) 5,067 Ending assets $ 82,827 $ 85,518 $ 80,807

$ 82,827 $ 80,807













Total Long-term Assets3











Beginning assets $ 210,486 $ 220,966 $ 205,916

$ 220,966 $ 199,097 Sales4 14,745 15,134 17,368

29,879 36,860 Redemptions4 (17,748) (17,144) (15,292)

(34,892) (31,541) Net sales (redemptions)4 (3,003) (2,010) 2,076

(5,013) 5,319 Net exchanges (26) (23) 14

(49) 6 Impact of foreign exchange1 (2,979) (1,195) 250

(4,174) (267) Market gains and (losses)2 (12,317) (7,252) 7,712

(19,569) 11,813 Ending assets $ 192,161 $ 210,486 $ 215,968

$ 192,161 $ 215,968

1) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 2) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income. 3) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. 4) For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

Unaudited Managed Assets

(in millions) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sept. 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 By Asset Class









Equity $ 80,988 $ 91,676 $ 96,716 $ 97,425 $ 100,506 Fixed-income 86,253 92,146 97,550 97,226 90,801 Alternative / private markets 21,785 23,109 22,920 22,064 20,962 Multi-asset 3,135 3,555 3,780 3,692 3,699 Total long-term assets 192,161 210,486 220,966 220,407 215,968 Money market 439,697 420,596 447,907 413,713 429,804 Total Managed Assets $ 631,858 $ 631,082 $ 668,873 $ 634,120 $ 645,772











By Product Type









Funds:









Equity $ 44,207 $ 51,890 $ 57,036 $ 58,218 $ 59,933 Fixed-income 48,215 54,830 59,862 60,262 58,486 Alternative / private markets 13,911 14,847 14,788 14,299 13,225 Multi-asset 3,001 3,401 3,608 3,518 3,517 Total long-term assets 109,334 124,968 135,294 136,297 135,161 Money market 298,031 279,514 312,834 292,311 301,971 Total Fund Assets $ 407,365 $ 404,482 $ 448,128 $ 428,608 $ 437,132 Separate Accounts:









Equity $ 36,781 $ 39,786 $ 39,680 $ 39,207 $ 40,573 Fixed-income 38,038 37,316 37,688 36,964 32,315 Alternative / private markets 7,874 8,262 8,132 7,765 7,737 Multi-asset 134 154 172 174 182 Total long-term assets 82,827 85,518 85,672 84,110 80,807 Money market 141,666 141,082 135,073 121,402 127,833 Total Separate Account Assets $ 224,493 $ 226,600 $ 220,745 $ 205,512 $ 208,640 Total Managed Assets $ 631,858 $ 631,082 $ 668,873 $ 634,120 $ 645,772

Unaudited Average Managed Assets Quarter Ended (in millions) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sept. 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 By Asset Class









Equity $ 85,785 $ 92,034 $ 97,751 $ 100,076 $ 99,165 Fixed-income 88,740 95,475 97,229 93,685 88,405 Alternative / private markets 22,230 22,848 22,243 21,446 20,047 Multi-asset 3,337 3,621 3,763 3,713 4,067 Total long-term assets 200,092 213,978 220,986 218,920 211,684 Money market 417,778 433,254 419,392 414,141 427,993 Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 617,870 $ 647,232 $ 640,378 $ 633,061 $ 639,677











By Product Type









Funds:









Equity $ 47,504 $ 52,419 $ 58,290 $ 59,918 $ 58,662 Fixed-income 51,173 57,413 60,339 59,618 57,006 Alternative / private markets 14,297 14,746 14,419 13,704 12,703 Multi-asset 3,193 3,460 3,590 3,533 3,880 Total long-term assets 116,167 128,038 136,638 136,773 132,251 Money market 275,631 291,157 294,618 289,566 301,990 Total Avg. Fund Assets $ 391,798 $ 419,195 $ 431,256 $ 426,339 $ 434,241 Separate Accounts:









Equity $ 38,281 $ 39,615 $ 39,461 $ 40,158 $ 40,503 Fixed-income 37,567 38,062 36,890 34,067 31,399 Alternative / private markets 7,933 8,102 7,824 7,742 7,344 Multi-asset 144 161 173 180 187 Total long-term assets 83,925 85,940 84,348 82,147 79,433 Money market 142,147 142,097 124,774 124,575 126,003 Total Avg. Separate Account Assets $ 226,072 $ 228,037 $ 209,122 $ 206,722 $ 205,436 Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 617,870 $ 647,232 $ 640,378 $ 633,061 $ 639,677

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Six Months Ended (in millions)

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 By Asset Class







Equity

$ 88,910

$ 97,166 Fixed-income

92,108

87,671 Alternative / private markets

22,539

19,663 Multi-asset

3,479

4,021 Total long-term assets

207,036

208,521 Money market

425,516

420,357 Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 632,552

$ 628,878









By Product Type







Funds:







Equity

$ 49,962

$ 57,747 Fixed-income

54,293

56,210 Alternative / private markets

14,521

12,471 Multi-asset

3,326

3,832 Total long-term assets

122,102

130,260 Money market

283,394

295,197 Total Avg. Fund Assets

$ 405,496

$ 425,457 Separate Accounts:







Equity

$ 38,948

$ 39,419 Fixed-income

37,815

31,461 Alternative / private markets

8,018

7,192 Multi-asset

153

189 Total long-term assets

84,934

78,261 Money market

142,122

125,160 Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$ 227,056

$ 203,421 Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 632,552

$ 628,878

