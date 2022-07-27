Stamford American students achieve high marks on 2022 IB and AP exams

SINGAPORE, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamford American International School students performed very well on externally evaluated International Baccalaureate and Advanced Placement exams taken in May 2022. Recent results from the IBO and College Board showed Stamford students considerably outpacing their global counterparts in both exams.

International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP)

On this year's IBDP exams, 98 percent of the school's 63 students passed the exam, with an average total score of 35.2. This mirrored last year's results, while the global average – 32 – declined one point from a year ago.

Twelve students scored a 40 or above and two students scored a 44. The maximum score on the test is 45. The average subject area score was 5.6 – well above the global average – and more than half of Stamford students scored 6 or higher on a scale of 1 to 7.

"The most significant improvement this year was in STEM subjects, where all scores were above the global average," said Dr. Amit Khanna, program coordinator. "We also saw marked improvement in students' extended essays, with 20 percent achieving the highest possible grade."

With the extended essay, each student has a faculty mentor who meets regularly to help guide the inquiry and support the research process. Students select a topic of interest within an IB discipline to do a deep dive. Spanish teacher David Diez serves as the extended essay coordinator.

Advanced Placement

In AP, 184 students took 358 exams – the largest number of AP exams written at Stamford. Stamford offers 19 AP classes, ranging from psychology and macro-economics to biology and computer science.

Exams are scored on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 as the top mark. Seventy-five percent of students scored a 3 or higher, and 80 students scored the maximum 5.

More than a quarter of the school's AP students achieved distinctions:

28 AP Scholars (scoring a 3 or higher in three or more exams)

15 AP Scholars with Honor (scoring an overall average of at least 3.25 and a 3 or higher on four exams)

16 AP Scholars with Distinction (scoring an overall average of at least 3.5 and a 3 or higher on five exams)

"As a school, we know that all students can benefit from taking academically challenging courses such as DP and AP," said Khanna. "Research shows these courses prepare students well for college-level work. Our goal is to maximize enrollment in these courses – and do everything possible to support students to achieve their best."

Superintendent Mark Wenzel said the multiple pathways at Stamford allow students to flex their academic muscles based on varied interests and future plans.

"It's exciting to see the long-term growth in both performance and participation in these programs, and I'm grateful to the teachers and coordinators for their excellent efforts," said Wenzel. "We regularly hear from our graduates attending competitive universities around the world that their Stamford IB and AP courses prepared them well and put them on the road to success. We're excited to hear similar accomplishments from the Class of 2022."

(PRNewsfoto/Stamford American International School) (PRNewswire)

