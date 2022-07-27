Blo Blow Dry Bar Inks Multi-Unit Agreement, Marking Virginia Debut and Expansion in Texas

North America's Leading Blow Dry Bar Franchise Continues to Expand, Growing with Existing Franchisees

ARLINGTON, Va., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise, has announced the signing of a multi-unit agreement with an existing franchisee that will mark its debut in Virginia and expansion in Texas. With this agreement, Blo Blow Dry Bar continues to extend its growth in the states and internationally with over 140 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

Spearheading this growth in Virginia and Texas is existing Blo franchisee Velma McMillan. As a former Mary Kay employee with a passion for beauty and wellness, McMillan also holds an undergraduate degree in Business Administration, a Master's in Marketing and is a licensed personalized lines coverage specialist in 39 states and a claims adjuster in 10 states. A frequent guest to Blo herself, McMillan wanted a location closer to home, thus becoming a franchisee and opening her first location in Rockwall, Texas.

"I opened my first location after falling in love with the blow outs and concept at Blo," said McMillan. "As a big traveler, I kept finding myself in need of a place to get my hair done like I would at home. I saw an opportunity to bring Blo to Virginia, a frequent spot of mine, and open a second bar here in Texas. Being a long-time fan of Blo Blow Dry Bar, I'm excited for my blood to continue to run pink and introduce the brand to new communities across the nation."

With a favorable real estate landscape and vast opportunity for market growth, company executives are actively seeking franchisees to continue to expand in key markets across the country.

"As the brand continues to grow, we're seeing new and existing franchisees looking to expand with us," said, Patrick Pantano, Vice President, Franchise Development, Blo Blow Dry Bar. "We're excited to enter Virginia and reach a new demographic in Texas as we build off the great franchise development momentum we saw in 2021. Velma is a proven, passionate franchisee and we're confident she will keep building off the success of her first location."

Blo Blow Dry Bar creates a space where people of all ages, ethnicities and orientations are welcomed, represented and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, the blow dry bar cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during and after their services. Expertly trained stylists are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes their signature styles, ranging from sleek and straight to lively and bouncy curls, with customizable options such as braids, ponytails and updos for any occasion. Blo also offers makeup services from expert artists on-hand to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

The growing franchise is just at the start of the runway, staking its claim as a leader in the $47 billion a year industry and continues to expand at a rapid rate. Every year, more cities across the globe are painted pink. Every day, a new guest discovers how wonderful the Blo Blow Dry Bar experience is. Superior service and consistent results are a top priority for all guests as well as franchisees. The brand goes beyond beauty – it is strategically positioned to meet growing customer demands within the wellness and self-care industries with an established foundation for business success.

"These new locations in Virginia and Texas will provide the opportunity for a new group of individuals to get catwalk-quality blow outs," said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar. "Our proven business model, strong culture and exceptional franchisees allows for great growth opportunities for our sector-leading brand."

Blo Blow Dry Bar is currently seeking single- and multi- unit operators to join the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities visit https://franchise.blomedry.com/.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 140 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

