Anova Financial Networks Activates Wireless Services on 10GBPS Backbone Between Mahwah Direct to NY4

Legacy networks were built direct to NY5 but increased customer demand led to expansion into a "dual-endpoint" configuration

CHICAGO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anova Financial Networks , an international carrier and market data provider, announced today that it now delivers its proprietary wireless platform from Mahwah, New Jersey direct to NY4 located at 755 Secaucus, New Jersey. This corridor interconnects leading financial services and trading ecosystems and is of critical importance for U.S. equity price liquidity and discovery. This new network to NY4 is in addition to its current wireless services direct to NY5 in Secaucus. Anova's additional route means that NY4 customers can utilize optimized market data and private bandwidth services without the intercampus cross connect from NY5 to NY4, as per the original design.

Financial firms will access the newly deployed path from Mahwah to NY4 over Anova's proprietary 10Gbps wireless backbone that blankets the New Jersey Equity Triangle. Anova's patented Self-Healing technology will also be available, ensuring a fully protected service for customers across all weather conditions.

"The wireless landscape is ever-evolving. Yesterday's deployments always require upgrading, tuning and re-investment," said Mike Persico, Founder and CEO of Anova Financial Networks. "That's what this addition of NY4 does; it takes a core product and expands its reach to a 'sister destination', complete with all of the features and benefits of the original. What we're most pleased about was our ability to leverage the backbone yet still go direct to NY4. This route is in keeping with Anova's mantra of building geodetically-optimized networks for maximum client benefit."

Nationally, Anova is in the midst of a network-wide shift from its legacy 1G platform into their proprietary 10Gbps radios. Boasting the highest capacity and longest transmission range of any low-latency radio, Anova has begun this technology refresh across all mid-point and endpoint nodes. This includes its core routes connecting Mahwah and Carteret, as well as Aurora and Cermak in Illinois.

Kieran Athy, CTO of Anova Financial Networks, added "For over twelve years, Team Anova has been focused on leveraging our experience and expertise to deploy next generation technology today. Upgrading to a 10Gbps backbone on our wireless networks is an example of the creative vision that is the foundation and future of Anova. Our passion and creativity to address the market challenges is what drives our success."

About Anova Financial Networks

Anova Financial Networks is the only global carrier that offers wireless and fiber connectivity, as well as market data distribution across all asset classes. Anova's innovative proprietary technologies and client-centric approach enable the company to deliver secure and reliable solutions for banks, trading firms and exchanges worldwide. To learn more, visit www.anovanetworks.com and follow Anova on LinkedIn and Twitter @AnovaNetworks .

