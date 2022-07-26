UNITED WAY WORLDWIDE WELCOMES SEVEN NEW TRUSTEES

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, United Way Worldwide (UWW) announced the election of seven new trustees by United Way members at the Annual Meeting of the Members held on July 18, 2022.

"I am excited to welcome our newest trustees to the board," said President and CEO, Angela F. Williams. "Each trustee brings a unique perspective and passion to our mission that will collectively build upon our foundational work as we position United Way Worldwide for the future."

Remarking on the new trustees, Marc Bitzer, Chair of the Worldwide Board of Trustees, shared, "I am delighted to welcome a distinguished group of individuals and look forward to serving with them in the coming years. We have diligently ensured a UWW board that reflects a broad diversity of expertise and experience that will guide United Way into its next century of service and a renewed period of growth."

The trustees below began their three-year terms with United Way Worldwide effective July 18, 2022:

Brian K. Hulseman-Abrams , Entrepreneur, CPA, and Attorney

Juliana Azevedo , Latin America President, P&G Brazil

The Honorable Elaine Chao, public servant, experienced leader, trailblazer, and former President of United Way of America

Yuri Fulmer , Chairman, Fulmer, and Company

Suneeth Katarki, Senior Partner, Indus Law

Swati Mylavarapu , Managing Partner, Incite.org

Francesco Vanni d'Archirafi, Chairman, Euroclear Holding, and Euroclear SA/NV

The Annual Meeting of the Members also marked the conclusion of six trustees' service from the Worldwide Board of Trustees and U.S.A. National Board:

Dr. Juliette Tuakli, Worldwide Board of Trustees Immediate Past Chair

Neeraj Mehta , U.S.A. National Board Immediate Past Chair and Worldwide Board of Trustees At-Large Member

Luis Javier Castro , Worldwide Board of Trustees Secretary and Audit Committee Chair

Susan Somersille Johnson , U.S.A. National Board At-Large Member

Kate Quinn , U.S.A. National Board Nominating Committee Chair

Byron Spruell , U.S.A. National Board At-Large Member

"We also want to recognize and thank those dedicated trustees whose service has come to an end," said Mr. Bitzer. "They served with distinction and commitment, including during a time of uncertainty and change, consistently meeting the challenges with thoughtful solutions and an unwavering commitment to our mission."

About United Way:

United Way brings people together to build strong communities where everyone thrives. As the world's largest privately funded charity serving 95% of U.S. communities and 37 countries and territories, our humanitarian aid supports 48 million people every year. Through United Way, communities tackle tough challenges and work with private, public, and nonprofit partners to boost education, economic solutions, and health resources. United Way is the mission of choice for 2.5 million volunteers, 7.7 million donors, and 45,000 corporate partners in more than 1,100 communities worldwide in our second century of service. Together, we are building resilient, equitable communities across the globe. Learn more at UnitedWay.org. Follow us: @United Way and #LiveUnited.



