Todd C. Villines, M.D. Joins Elucid as new Chief Medical Officer

BOSTON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elucid, a novel non-invasive software company providing physicians with AI-powered imaging to characterize cardiovascular disease, is pleased to announce that Todd C. Villines, MD, is joining the company as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Villines will be leading clinical strategy development and execution for Elucid's commercial and in-development products.

A distinguished professor of medicine, clinical cardiologist, and researcher focused on cardiovascular imaging and prevention, Dr. Villines is board-certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular diseases, cardiac computed tomography, and advanced adult echocardiography. He is a former president of the Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography and Editor in Chief of the Journal of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography. Dr. Villines has published over 275 peer-reviewed manuscripts, three books, and eight book chapters focusing on cardiovascular imaging, outcomes, and prevention.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Villines as our Chief Medical Officer," said Blake Richards, CEO of Elucid. "As a thought leader in cardiovascular medicine and a foremost expert in CT angiography, his extensive experience in cardiovascular disease assessment will be an invaluable asset for Elucid and his contributions will substantially impact patient care globally. Dr. Villines' clinical expertise as a cardiologist focusing on imaging and prevention will serve to drive the vision and goals of Elucid in enabling precision heartcare through non-invasive AI-powered software."

Prior to his appointment at Elucid, Dr. Villines served as a medical director at the University of Virginia, specializing in cardiovascular disease, CT angiography, and multi-modality cardiovascular imaging. Dr. Villines retired from active-duty military service of 20+ years after achieving the rank of Colonel in the U.S. Army Medical Corps. He is a graduate of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, and he served as the leader of Army Cardiology as Cardiology Consultant to the U.S. Army Surgeon General (2013 – 2017). He attended undergraduate at the U.S. Military Academy (West Point), medical school at the University of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, and completed his internal medicine residency and cardiology fellowship at the Walter Reed Medical Centers in Washington, D.C. and Bethesda, MD.

"As a cardiologist involved in patient care and research, this is a unique opportunity to save lives and improve outcomes with early, accurate cardiovascular disease detection," said Villines. "I am convinced that Elucid's pioneering computed tomography-based technology will fundamentally shift how we treat and prevent heart disease. The company's technology helps physicians flag the patients who are truly at risk for heart attacks and stroke and directs a patient-specific treatment pathway. I am deeply pleased to join the team at Elucid and look forward to helping to build the already impressive evidence base supporting the adoption and use of Elucid's image analysis platform."

About Elucid

Elucid is a Boston-based medical technology company using uniquely interpretable and validated AI to provide physicians with a cost-effective means to optimize treatment decisions for patients with cardiovascular disease. Advanced clinical insights from Elucid equip physicians with critical information designed to enable precision medicine. Elucid is the first FDA-Cleared and CE-marked non-invasive software to quantify atherosclerotic plaque characteristics compared to histopathology, including Lipid Rich Necrotic Core. The company has published studies for its derivation of fractional flow reserve (FFRct) based on the vasodilative capacity of the vessel wall and estimation of coding and non-coding RNA transcripts ("Virtual Transcriptomics"). This unique information informs improved treatment decisions by physicians leading to better patient outcomes, improved quality of care, and reduced healthcare costs. The Elucid software is available for commercial use in the U.S., Europe, and South Korea. To learn more visit https://elucid.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn .

View original content:

SOURCE Elucid