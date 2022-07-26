Mavely Adds Two Key Executives To Further Influencer and Affiliate Marketing Expertise

Social commerce leader continues to bolster its team with nearly 40 years of new sales and marketing experience

CHICAGO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mavely, the social commerce platform that streamlines customer acquisition and social selling for the everyday influencer, today announced two new leadership hires who bring a breadth of industry experience to Mavely's fast-growing team. Jason Sires will serve as Mavely's new vice president of sales, and Erin Killian-Kristyniak is joining as vice president of community and brand.

"Jason and Erin understand what consumers are looking for from today's brands and the power of blending affiliate marketing with everyday influencers in bridging the gap between brands and consumers," said Evan Wray, co-founder and CEO of Mavely. "Social commerce is nearly a $1 trillion dollar market, and Mavely is positioned to be a category leader. Having team leaders like Jason and Erin will help solidify our position, continue momentum and accelerate growth."

Sires is an accomplished digital sales and marketing executive with more than 20 years of experience driving organizational sales goals and objectives. In his new role he will drive growth and development for the Mavely platform. He will focus on building relationships between brands and their advocates to solidify Mavely as a social commerce category leader for both influencers and brands.

Prior to joining Mavely, Sires was an executive at Smarter Chaos, a leading affiliate and digital marketing agency. His experience includes successfully prospecting and closing deals with leading brands and overseeing a variety of companies' digital marketing, brand development and performance marketing strategies. He has worked with top brands including Shipt/Target, FabFitFun, Tile, Dollar Shave Club, Pepsi and more.

"Brands today want to authentically engage with consumers and building relationships with influencers that consumers trust is the best way to do that," said Sires. "Mavely has cracked the code on how to bring brands, influencers and consumers together, and I couldn't be more excited to join Mavely at this inflection point and help the company continue to grow."

Killian-Kristyniak brings over 15 years of experience in affiliate marketing and management and will be key to Mavely's growth strategy in the coming years. As vice president of community and brand Killian-Kristyniak will support brand partners and creators across a multitude of verticals including beauty, fashion, lifestyle, wellness and finance, and continue to expand Mavely's reach into new verticals.

Before Mavely, Killian-Kristyniak spent 14 years at Pepperjam, one of the world's leading affiliate platforms. During her last eight years as an executive with Pepperjam, she managed some of the biggest retail brands in the affiliate space and played a key role in acquisitions and organic growth. Most recently, she served as a vice president for Partnerize, another top affiliate platform that acquired Pepperjam in 2020, where she worked with brands and agencies to use technology to drive business success.

"The way consumers shop has fundamentally changed in recent years, and the last two years especially have accelerated this shift," said Killian-Kristyniak. "Mavely is at the forefront of the social commerce revolution, building authentic engagements between brands and consumers through trusted, everyday influencers. I look forward to continuing to expand the strong community Mavely has already established."

About Mavely

Mavely is the social commerce platform for the everyday influencer, those who engage their community in an authentic, trusted and diverse way. The company's suite of social selling tools helps creators earn commissions and products via a network of curated brand opportunities and top retailers. Mavely supports more than 25,000 everyday influencers nationwide via curated partnerships with over 450 retailers representing more than 1 million brands. Mavely's platform provides creators with the fastest commission reporting in the industry, the most frequent payout structure, comprehensive educational tools and white-glove community management services. Based in Chicago, Illinois, Mavely was founded in 2018. To learn more about Mavely, visit joinmavely.com .

