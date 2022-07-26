Kynn Launches 100% Federally Compliant Delta-8 THC Disposable Vaporizers

DALLAS, Texas, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kynn, a new Delta-8 THC brand on a mission to bring customers unparalleled craftsmanship and quality, announced today that it has launched its line of premium Delta-8 THC disposable vaporizers.

Kynn's line sets itself apart from other existing brands with its world-leading hardware and 100% federally compliant formula, offered in various terpene-infused distillate oils. There are many flavors to choose from such as Watermelon Z, Biscotti, Strawberry Cough, King Louis XIII, Gelato, and Blue Dream to meet the growing demand for different flavor preferences. Their proprietary extraction method delivers the cleanest hits obtainable while meeting the legal requirements for less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC.

The First 100% Federally Compliant Delta-8 THC Vape (PRNewswire)

Kynn's hardware, available in Seashell White and Pebble Grey, features a unique airway structure that allows smoother, clog-free pulls, and a large 350mAh battery that generates 30% more puffs than other disposables in the market on a single charge. The advanced heating technology housed inside allows these vaporizers to deliver leakproof ability that is 3 times stronger than similar products, with 88% more vapor consistency, which ensures greater potency and faster effects.

In addition to submitting all of their products to DEA-registered KCA labs for COA testing, Kynn is providing consumers with smoother, truer-to-taste flavors by infusing 2 to 3 times more natural terpenes into their distillates than other brands in the market.

At the time of launch, Kynn announced partnerships with top distributors such as Midwest Goods. These partnerships will allow Kynn to reach consumers in some of the top markets in the U.S. and offer fast shipping time, as well as a streamlined transactional process.

To learn more, visit www.kynnlabs.com/ .

About Kynn

Kynn is a Delta-8 brand based in Dallas, Texas that aspires to deliver natural healing powers through our trustworthy products and offer ultimate comfort, companionship, and warmth as a family member would at any given time. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter for the latest updates.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kynn