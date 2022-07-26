Banorte Chairman Carlos Hank González: Bank wins Google Cloud Customer Award for its digital transformation, innovative thinking

MEXICO CITY, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Financiero Banorte announced today it has received a Google Cloud Financial Services 2021 Customer Award, honoring the bank for its innovative thinking, technical excellence and digital transformation.

Banorte Chairman Carlos Hank González said the recognition reflects the results of its alliance with Google Cloud, which has provided data-driven efficiencies, increased customer access to services and strengthened analytics capabilities.

"As a digital leader, Banorte remains committed to delivering hyper-personalized experiences," he said.

Carlos Hank González noted that the award cited the bank's "high level of business excellence in the financial services industry," backed by an internal technology team that helped deliver new products and built a secure, world-class infrastructure with greater speed and scalability.

The industry honor comes a year after Banorte entered into a partnership with the tech giant's cloud-computing arm, personalizing its customer services through artificial intelligence, adopting elements of Google's culture and knowledge among its employees, and strengthening cybersecurity processes.

Banorte, the largest Mexican financial institution, drew high marks for its use of the Lift-and-Shift model, allowing the bank's technology team to migrate its system from its own infrastructure to Google Cloud infrastructure in just two months this year.

In addition to completing that complex migration quicker, the Banorte-Google Cloud partnership resulted in the implementation of the Zero Trust or total prevention concept, which has strengthened Banorte's security certifications and encryption systems.

That has helped usher in what Banorte calls a "Bank in Minutes," in which its customers can do their banking quickly, easily and securely, in any of the physical or digital channels.

The bank also has begun to adopt the Learn Fast concept, part of Google Cloud's organizational culture that accelerates learning in a dynamic environment that promotes information sharing and collaborative work.

"The Google Cloud Customer Awards are an opportunity to recognize the most innovative, technically advanced and transformative cloud deployments across industries, from around the globe, built on our platform," said Kirsten Kliphouse, president, North America, Google Cloud. "I want to congratulate Grupo Financiero Banorte on achieving this award and serving as an innovator for the industry."

Grupo Financiero Banorte is the largest Mexican financial institution. It offers financial services to individuals and companies through its businesses: banking, brokerage, fund operator, insurer, pension, leasing and factoring, warehouse, portfolio manager and the remittance company Uniteller. It also integrates the largest retirement savings fund in the country by asset management. Grupo Financiero Banorte is a public company listed on the main indicator of the Mexican Stock Exchange, and has 30,000 employees, more than 1,100 branches and 9,700 ATMs.

