AEHRA™ STRENGTHENS DESIGN TEAM WITH TWO KEY DESIGN APPOINTMENTS TO BLAZE A TRAIL IN ULTRA PREMIUM EV MOBILITY

New ultra premium car and EV mobility brand AEHRA TM adds further talent and experience to existing highly accomplished design team

Appointments bolster AEHRA's mission to redefine the automotive travelling experience by exploiting EV platform technology and setting new standards in emotional design and aerodynamic efficiency

Alessandro Salvagnin and Marco Quamori named Senior Designers

Salvagnin's previous roles include Lamborghini Design Manager and Transportation Design Professor at SPD Milan

Marco Quamori relinquishes role as Exterior Designer at Italdesign

Two initial AEHRA models – an elegant SUV and a sophisticated Sedan – to be revealed later this year, with first customer deliveries in 2025

MILAN, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AEHRA, a new global ultra premium electric automotive brand, has announced the appointment of two additional key personnel to its design department. The new signings bolster AEHRA's formidable design resources and further strengthens the company's vision to synthesize the elegance of Italian design, global engineering, and American customer service with the future of EV monobodied manufacturing.

Prior to its launch in June 2022, AEHRA had already secured the services of Filippo Perini, former Chief Designer at Lamborghini, as Chief Design Officer, and Alessandro Serra, former Lamborghini Head of Exterior Design, as Head of Design. The AEHRA design team has now been strengthened further with the appointment of two Senior Designers, Alessandro Salvagnin and Marco Quamori.

With degrees in engineering and design, Alessandro Salvagnin brings almost two decades of experience delivering visionary mobility concepts to production reality. He joins AEHRA from Lamborghini, where he was Design Manager, thus reuniting with Filippo Perini and Alessandro Serra. Salvagnin also served as Transportation Design Professor at Milan SPD (School Polytechnic of Design).

Commenting on his appointment, Alessandro Salvagnin, AEHRA Senior Designer, said: "The automotive industry is undergoing a revolution in electric vehicle mobility technology, yet virtually all emerging designs are the product of legacy ICE era thinking. As a startup with an agile mindset, AEHRA has the freedom, passion, and talent to unlock the full design potential afforded by cutting-edge EV platform technology in a manner not yet seen before, and that is tremendously exciting."

Marco Quamori joins AEHRA as Senior Designer from Italdesign, where he was Exterior Designer. Having developed a passion for drawing cars as a child, Quamori graduated with an MA in Transportation and Automobile Design.

Commenting on his appointment, Marco Quamori, AEHRA Senior Designer, said: "To work on something as unique and beautiful as what AEHRA will deliver, and to have the opportunity to collaborate with the company's exceptional design talent, under the guidance of Filippo Perini is beyond perfect for me."

Commenting on the latest appointments, AEHRA Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Hazim Nada, said: "I am delighted to welcome Alessandro and Marco to AEHRA. Both have exemplary reputations within the global automotive design industry. Having shared AEHRA's unique vision to synthesize the elegance of Italian design, global engineering, and American customer service with the future of EV monobodied manufacturing with Alessandro and Marco, it is clear both are enthused with the energy and passion to help deliver it. I am honored that prodigious talents have once again chosen to relinquish key positions to join AEHRA on its journey to create and deliver vehicles that redefine the ultra premium EV sector."

With substantial private funding in place, AEHRA has established a clear roadmap to deliver its unique, transformative business model. The Italian-based brand will unveil the design and names of its elegant SUV and a sophisticated Sedan later this year, with deliveries expected to start in 2025. A strategic model roll out is planned for key markets, including North America, Europe, China, and the Gulf States.

For more information on AEHRA and to register interest in one of their forthcoming models, see www.aehra.com.

ABOUT AEHRA

AEHRA has been created to deliver a step-change in the design, customer, and ownership experience of ultra premium electric vehicles (EVs). Headquartered in Milan, AEHRA is a privately funded global company that disrupts the existing automotive ecosystem by distilling the values of Italian design, world-class engineering and American customer service to leverage the advantages of next-generation EV powertrain packaging and technology.

