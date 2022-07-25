Foresite Technology Solutions Partners with Lilt to Break Down Language Barriers in the Construction Industry

The partnership will integrate Lilt's translation capabilities into Foresite's offering

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresite Technology Solutions, LLC, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) construction company, today announced a partnership with Lilt, the leading global experience platform, to integrate multilingual content into Foresite's platform for increased accessibility and improved Foresite user experience.

With this new capability, Foresite seeks to eliminate the barriers that foreign language can have in communication-based safety issues in construction. A 2019 report from the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages highlights the importance of multilingual capabilities in construction, reporting that 42% of construction industry employers rely heavily on employees for whom English is a second or third language.

Foresite solves some of the biggest challenges builders and trade contractors face, including increasing productivity, safety, and efficiency at the jobsite, while supporting upskilling of the labor force with learning in the flow of work. With the integration of Lilt, Foresite incorporates cost-effective multilingual content to support its efforts to break down language barriers, an imperative software capability in the construction industry.

"From the start, we envisioned Foresite as the open platform of choice, connecting strategic partners to drive innovation for our customers," said John Gillett, founder and CEO of Foresite. "Our partnership with Lilt highlights how we use leading technology partners, such as Lilt, to improve the construction industry labor force with multilingual upskilling content. This partnership represents the leading edge of our strategy to reimagine and re-equip the labor force and bring a range of partners to the Foresite ecosystem."

Lilt leverages experienced human linguists and its AI-powered platform to translate websites, product manuals, compliance materials, technical documentation, e-learning content, and more for their customers, providing end-to-end multilingual support. The Lilt platform utilizes AI and automation to maintain quality and keep margin of error to a minimum.

"Foresite recognizes that the elimination of language barriers reduces risk, increases safety, and empowers employees," said Spence Green, CEO of Lilt. "We started Lilt to increase access to opportunity for all, and we're inspired to join Foresite in this important work for the construction industry."

Beyond the advanced Lilt technology, employing highly educated, experienced translators improves consistency in the Lilt product and services for their customers. Lilt works with diverse enterprise customers across the construction industry, translating content such as on-site construction e-learning content, supply chain visibility platform information, and app-based risk management product information, and it will bring this experience to bear in this new partnership with Foresite.

About Foresite

Foresite is an innovative and transformative construction platform built on 25 years of intellectual property and industry knowledge. The platform provides intelligent gross margin management for field operations, serving builders, trade contractors, manufacturers, and insurers, in addition to unprecedented control over critical operational processes. Users access preconfigured content-based solutions such as workforce efficiency & productivity, job site logistics, project safety, quality control, and regulatory compliance, rapidly driving process optimization at the jobsite. For information, visit: https://www.foresite.tech/

About Lilt

Headquartered in San Francisco, Lilt is the leading global experience platform, enabling organizations to build and deliver multilingual experiences at scale across every step of the global customer journey through its translation technology and services. The Lilt Platform uses AI and automation to make the localization process faster, better, and simpler, bringing human-powered, technology-assisted translations to global enterprises. Lilt gives industry-leading organizations like Intel, ASICS, Emerson, UiPath, and Canva everything they need to scale their global experience programs and go-to-market faster. Lilt has additional global offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. Visit us online at www.lilt.com or contact us at contact@lilt.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Foresite