Calyx and Qynapse Partnering to Enable AI-enhanced Medical Imaging Services for CNS Clinical Trials

Partnership delivers advanced approaches for bringing neurodegenerative disease treatments to market

NOTTINGHAM, England and MORRISVILLE, N.C. and BOSTON, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyx, the eClinical and Regulatory solutions and services provider relied on for solving complex data challenges in clinical research, today announced it has entered into a partnership with Qynapse, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) neuroimaging medical technology company. The partnership enables Calyx to adopt and deliver Qynapse's precise and objective AI-powered neuroimaging analysis solutions, QyScore® and QyPredict® to its global pharmaceutical and biotech customers as they develop new medical treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

Groundbreaking partnership enables Calyx clients to more confidently assess neurodegenerative disease treatments

"We're delighted to add Qynapse's advanced analysis capabilities to our full suite of proven medical imaging services," said Stephen M. Bravo, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Calyx. "This groundbreaking services and technology partnership will enable our clients to more confidently assess the full potential of treatments in development for Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and Huntington's disease, as well as other neurodegenerative disorders."

Qynapse has developed one of the largest datasets of proprietary algorithms designed to rapidly analyze and interpret brain scans, delivering more objectivity and precision for the measurement of drug efficacy and safety during CNS clinical trials. Calyx's Medical Imaging services have been proven in over 2,600 global clinical trials, delivering reliable data that has supported the approval of over 270 new medical treatments.

"We are excited to partner with Calyx, a Medical Imaging and eClinical solutions powerhouse, in bringing life-changing treatments to patients globally," said Olivier Courrèges, Chief Executive Officer at Qynapse. "Working together we will further expedite and improve the go-to-market process for CNS drug therapies."

About Calyx

Through innovative eClinical and Regulatory solutions and services, Calyx turns the uncertain into the reliable, helping bring new medical treatments to market reliably. With deep expertise in clinical development and 30 years supporting trial sponsors and clinical research organizations, Calyx harnesses its intelligence and experience to solve complex problems, deliver fast insights, and get new drugs to market every day.

CTMS | EDC | IRT | Medical Imaging | RIM

About Qynapse

Qynapse is a medical technology company with an AI-powered and proprietary neuroimaging software platform that creates the potential for earlier clinical precision on the frontlines of CNS diseases.

Qynapse's flagship solution, QyScore®, FDA-Cleared and CE marked, combines MRI scans and AI to produce rapid, actionable insights for objective brain scan analysis, enhancing diagnosis precision and drug efficacy assessment.

Qynapse's prognostic AI technology, QyPredict®, available for research use only, has the potential to predict disease trajectory and improve targeted patient selection in clinical trials.

Qynapse is headquartered in France, in the United States and in Canada.

Qynapse is headquartered in France, in the United States and in Canada.

