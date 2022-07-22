A Conversation with Bramshill: Identifying the Latest Opportunities in US Fixed Income

NAPLES, Fla., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bramshill Investments, an award-winning alternative asset management firm, releases an investor video with its outlook for the credit markets.

Bramshill Investments Logo (PRNewswire)

Amid market volatility, active management has proven to be more important than ever. After one of the sharpest selloffs in history during the first half of 2022, yields in US fixed income have increased markedly. Bramshill Founder/CIO, Art DeGaetano and Co-Portfolio Manager, Derek Pines sit down to discuss their defensive positioning year-to-date and where they're seeing opportunities in the credit market. Click here to watch.

Media Contact:

Danielle Van Calcar

646-993-1648

danielle@bramshillinvestments.com

About Bramshill Investments

Bramshill Investments, LLC, is a fixed income investment manager with over $4.3 billion in assets under management (as of 6/30/2022). The firm was co-founded in 2012 by former GLG portfolio manager, Arthur DeGaetano. The team's core investment strategy has an established combined track record of over thirteen years with an absolute return objective that can be accessed through various vehicles. Bramshill also offers other alternative investment strategies. Bramshill is an investment adviser registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration as an investment advisor with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training of Bramshill or its employees. References to awards should not be construed as testimonials for our advisory services. For more information, please visit: https://bramshillinvestments.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bramshill Investments, LLC