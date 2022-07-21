Next Generation Composable Leaders Mercaux and Fluent Commerce Announce Partnership to Deliver Frictionless Omnichannel Fulfilment

The partnership will see Fluent Commerce's Headless OMS and Mercaux's Next Generation Composable In-Store Platform combine to turn "fulfilment into an experience" by facilitating a frictionless omnichannel fulfilment & checkout experience for customers

In-Store customers will now be able to build, checkout and fulfil mixed "Universal Baskets" of items from that store, other stores and online, in one single transaction

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercaux, The Next Generation In-Store Experience, Universal Basket & Checkout Platform, today announced a partnership with Fluent Commerce, the leading provider of a distributed Order Management Solution. The partnership is set to open up big opportunities for retailers looking to leverage their stock, both online and in-store, to provide customers with easy access to the endless aisle, company-wide inventory and flexible fulfilment options for a frictionless omnichannel shopping experience.

Fluent Order Management architecture provides retailers with the tools to connect their technology systems, sync inventory in near real-time, and update fulfilment logic. As a result of the seamless integration with Fluent Order Management, Mercaux is able to surface near real-time omnichannel inventory and offer flexible fulfilment options to store associates and customers in-store using their assisted selling and self-service digital experience solutions.

As fellow members of the MACH Alliance, both companies seek to provide solutions that champion flexibility, speed and agility. Mercaux and Fluent Commerce composable architectures ensure that it is quick and easy for retailers to switch on these enhanced functionalities within Mercaux's In-Store Solutions. The partnership is set to bring much-needed fluidity to customer's multi-touch omnichannel journeys through the creation and transaction of mixed baskets.

Speaking of the partnership, Chad Hooker, VP Global Channel & Alliances, commented, "As companies that are underpinned by MACH principles, we share the same philosophy and want to deliver solutions in the same manner. We look forward to being able to extend our offering further into the in-store space by placing our incredible insights and logic into the hands of Sales Associates and Customers through Mercaux's Next Generation In-Store Platform."

Olga Kotsur, Co-Founder and CEO of Mercaux shared her thoughts: "We recognise Fluent Commerce as a fellow leader in the composable retail technology space, and through this partnership we will be transforming fulfilment into a positive customer experience by incorporating their best-of-breed OMS features with our own assisted selling, clienteling and checkout capabilities."

Kotsur concluded, "Fluent Order Management encompasses the very best of a traditional OMS, but with the innate flexibility of a MACH-based, SaaS offering. Retailers and shoppers will finally be able to enjoy the benefits of Next Generation Checkout with the inclusion of mixed omnichannel baskets and flexible fulfilment, right the way through to an enhanced post-purchase experience with the introduction of smart returns."

About Mercaux

Mercaux is a Next Generation In-Store Experience, Universal Basket and Checkout Platform.

The Experience layer redefines how customers interact with the physical store, through assisted selling and self-service solutions. Universal Baskets are created from these solutions that follow the customer wherever they continue their omnichannel experience. Next-Gen Checkout allows customers to complete the transaction anywhere, using any payment.Mercaux is a member of the MACH Alliance where a thorough business and technical due diligence of Mercaux's platform to ensure that MACH philosophies, principles and architectures are adhered to.

When clients adopt digital tools in their stores, they typically go live in 2-4 weeks with the initial solutions and see an increase in conversion, loyalty and units per transaction (UPT). On average they experience a sales uplift of 8% and 5x+ ROI.

More information at mercaux.com

About Fluent Commerce

Fluent Commerce is a global software company focused on distributed order management for commerce. Both B2C and B2B organizations rely on their cloud native, highly flexible and fully scalable distributed order management platform to transform fulfillment complexity into a competitive advantage. Fluent Order Management provides accurate and near real-time inventory availability across multiple locations, order orchestration, fulfillment optimization fulfillment location management, in-store pick and pack, customer service, and reporting. This enables retailers, brands, and B2B organizations to fulfil orders profitably while delivering the best customer experience possible.

Fluent Commerce works with organizations such as JD Sports, L'Oréal, Ted Baker, Santoni, LVMH and Dulux. For more information visit fluentcommerce.com

