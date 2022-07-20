Whirlpool Corp. recognized for sixth straight year as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" for 2022

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Once again, Whirlpool Corporation has been recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" after being awarded a 100 percent score on the 2022 Disability Equality Index (DEI), making this the sixth straight year of receiving a high score. The DEI is the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool for Fortune 1000 companies to measure disability workplace inclusion.

"Disability inclusion is a rapidly expanding aspect of corporate culture, and it's gratifying to partner with 415 companies on the 2022 Disability Equality Index," said Jill Houghton, president and CEO of Disability:IN. "These top-scoring companies not only excel in disability inclusion; many are also adopting emerging trends and pioneering measures that can move the disability agenda from accommodation to inclusion and ultimately, genuine belonging."

In 2022, there were six categories within the DEI benchmark, which included Culture and Leadership, Enterprise-Wide Access, Employment Practices, Community Engagement, Supplier Diversity, and Non-U.S. Operations. Those with disabilities represent over one billion people globally.

"We're proud to once again receive a score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index for practicing disability inclusion as part of our efforts every day, with every effort, to welcome, hear, respect, and value everyone at Whirlpool Corporation," said HR VP Monica Cederstrom, who is also executive sponsor of AVID (Awareness of Visible and Invisible Disabilities), one of the company's eight employee resource groups across the globe. "We share the DEI's vision of creating a workplace that fosters the concept of bringing your whole self to the office, and will continue on our journey of disability inclusion at Whirlpool Corp."

In 2022, out of 415 participants, 240 companies received a score of 100; 68 companies received a score of 90 and 27 companies received a score of 80. There were a total of 335 top scorers.

About Whirlpool Corporation:

