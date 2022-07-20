Guidehouse Insights Names Winsun, ICON, and Apis Cor the Leading 3D Printing Vendors for the Construction Market

Leading providers expected to become more competitive throughout the next 10 years as mid-tier companies also complete successful pilot projects

BOULDER, Colo., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines the competitive landscape for 3D printing for the construction market, with Winsun, ICON, and Apis Cor ranked as the market leaders.

Demand for 3D printing technology for construction has been on the rise in the last five years with innovation in robotics, materials science, and software. 3D printing for construction companies have continued to invest in their technologies to develop larger and more customizable printers; generate more sustainable, durable, and cost-effective materials; further shorten construction times; and improve the quality of the finished product. According to a Leaderboard report from Guidehouse Insights, Winsun, ICON, and Apis Cor are the leading 3D printing vendors for the construction market.

"Pioneers in the 3D printing for construction market have already made the transition from pilot projects and model demonstrations to selling their products, including 3D construction printers, building components, and complete buildings," says David Gonzalez, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "These three leaders provide a broad solution set that outpaces other competitors in both Strategy and Execution."

3D printing for construction to become a viable solution to current problems such as the lack of affordable housing in disadvantaged communities, construction material waste, traditional construction time consumption, and human error in traditional construction methods. Guidehouse Insights expects the Leaders category to become more competitive throughout the next 10 years as mid-tier companies also complete successful pilot projects.

The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: 3D Printing for Construction, examines the strategy and execution of 12 companies that offer 3D printing for construction. Vendors for this Leaderboard were selected based on their participation on completed residential and commercial construction projects at the time it was composed. Companies that have not yet had any projects or have not been directly involved in the construction process of a completed structure have not been considered in this Leaderboard. Companies included are rated on nine criteria: vision; go-to-market strategy; partners; technology; geographic reach; marketing and distribution; product quality and performance; project portfolio; and staying power. Using Guidehouse Insights' proprietary Leaderboard methodology, vendors are profiled, rated, and ranked with the goal of providing industry participants with an objective assessment of these companies' relative strengths and weaknesses in the global 3D printing for construction market. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

