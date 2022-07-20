Celebree School Joins Amazon HQ2 in Arlington, Virginia

Early Childhood Education Franchise Revs Up Strategic Development, Set to Open at Metropolitan Park

LUTHERVILLE, Md., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education will join an impressive roster of retail partners at Metropolitan Park for Amazon's second headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.

Celebree School of National Landing is slated to open Spring 2023 and will provide infant and toddler care, and preschool programs. The customized programs will address the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children while adhering to Virginia's early education standards.

Over the past eight months, Amazon has announced several local small businesses that will open their doors next year at HQ2, including Conte's Bike Shop, District Dogs, HUSTLE, RAKO Coffee, Social Burger, and South Block. As development continues, Amazon now adds to this impressive roster with the addition of Celebree School of National Landing, Good Company Doughnuts & Cafe, Glo30, and Peruvian Brothers – all set to help enrich the growing community.

Amazon hopes that as it continues to bring more small businesses to the area, HQ2 can be a destination for all the important areas of life, whether that be work, play, family time, or any of the moments in between.

Owners of Celebree School National Landing, Kate and Brian Mulcahy, are eager to open this location, marking their second Celebree School. Together, the husband-wife team opened their first Celebree School in Tysons Corner, VA in September 2021. Not even one year later, their classrooms are almost full, and they are changing the lives of families in the community.

"We strive every day to make parents and students feel as comfortable as possible, as well as provide an unparalleled experience for our teachers," said Mulcahy. "Partnering with Amazon will allow us to reach a larger subset of the region and provide more quality early childhood education to more families."

"The spotlight that Amazon's presence puts on the community is so valuable, and the new residents it will attract will strengthen the fibers of the community," added Mulcahy. "Amazon's commitment to excellence and service mirrors our own values, making it an even more exciting venture."

Celebree School lives by its promise to Grow People Big and Small™, and was founded on the belief that success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and a connection that extends beyond the classroom to address the needs of the whole child and the whole family. Each Celebree School is a village made up of parents, children, and educators while providing curriculum-based care that prepares your child for kindergarten and beyond.

With a 25-plus-year history of providing superior early childhood education, Celebree School delivers a stable, secure learning environment that helps children develop a lifelong love of learning. Programs at Celebree School of National Landing will be available for children six weeks to preschool age with unique curriculums designed to develop positive social skills and values while allowing children to learn about their world through age-appropriate play, projects, and activities. Care is available part time or full time and parents are allowed to drop in and visit at any time.

"We're honored to continue to help brilliant entrepreneurs like the Mulcahys actualize their business goals," said Richard Huffman, Founder and CEO of Celebree School. "As we continue to expand our brand's footprint through franchising, it's more important than ever that we partner with local community leaders who have a passion for early childhood education. Bringing Celebree School to Amazon HQ2 gives me immense pride and joy as we continue to drive our mission forward."

Celebree School began franchising in 2019 and now has 26 corporate locations, seven franchise locations, and more than 70 franchise licenses in various stages development. With strategic expansion underway, the brand has set an aggressive development goal of opening 100 new schools by 2025. When franchisees invest with Celebree School, they're investing in an organization with a strong culture, solid systems, and a proven business model backed with 25-plus years of experience in providing exceptional early childhood education. For more information of franchising opportunities visit https://www.celebree.com/franchising/.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

