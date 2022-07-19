Pretium's Jocelyn Moore Named Among Savoy Magazine's 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America

Moore is Recognized for Industry-Leading Corporate Affairs and Strategy Expertise

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jocelyn Moore, Pretium's Senior Managing Director, Corporate Affairs, has been named as one of Savoy magazine's 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America. This defining listing honors top African American executives, influencers, and achievers making a positive impact in corporate America and demonstrating leadership and influence within the community.

Moore joined Pretium in February 2022 to lead corporate affairs for the $45 billion specialized investment firm that is an innovator in single-family rentals, residential credit, and corporate and structured credit. She is a member of the firm's Executive Committee.

"Savoy's recognition of Jocelyn is well-deserved. In a few short months, Jocelyn's leadership is already driving significant positive impact across our ecosystem, to the benefit of our stakeholders, including the communities we serve," said Don Mullen, Founder and CEO of Pretium." I look forward to continuing to work closely with Jocelyn, whose steady hand and unwavering commitment are helping to advance Pretium's vision, mission, and strategy as we embark on our next phase of growth."

"It is a source of great pride and honor to be named one of Savoy magazine's 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America alongside so many trailblazing and accomplished leaders who I look up to," said Ms. Moore. "The opportunities afforded us today are because of the excellence and advocacy of the intrepid Black leaders in corporate America who have gone before us, many doing so without acknowledgement or accolade. I pay homage to them with this distinguished recognition."

With more than 20 years of experience working across multiple disciplines, Moore is a trusted advisor to CEOs, executive teams, and boards of directors on strategic communications, crisis and risk management, corporate social responsibility, operations, regulatory affairs, organizational change, as well as diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. She currently serves as an independent director on the boards of two publicly traded technology companies, DraftKings and OppFi, and one private technology company, Omaze, Inc. Moore is also a board member of Pallas Advisors, a strategic advisory firm specializing in national security, defense, and innovation.

About Pretium

Pretium is a specialized investment firm focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit. Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on secular investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has over $45 billion of assets and employs approximately 4,000 people across 30 offices, including London and Dubai. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information

About Savoy

Savoy magazine is a national publication covering the power, substance and style of African American lifestyle. From entertainment to sports, business to politics, design to style, Savoy is a cultural catalyst for the African American community that showcases and drives positive dialogue on and about Black culture. Savoy is published quarterly and distributed via subscriptions and newsstands worldwide.

