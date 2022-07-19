ON "NEXT PAGE" PODCAST ACTOR/PRODUCER/DIRECTOR DAVID GOLDSMITH REVEALS TRAUMA AND COMPLICATED RELATIONSHIP WITH FAMOUS FATHER, 'THE MOST INTERESTING MAN IN THE WORLD."

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Page, a podcast focused on mental health awareness and trauma recovery, recently featured the multi-talented writer, actor, director and producer, David Goldsmith. In the episode Goldsmith discusses the challenges he endured as a result of being the son of his now famous father, Actor, Jonathan Goldsmith, best known for his role as 'The Most Interesting Man in The World' in a ten-year long Dos Equis commercial campaign.

“Who hasn’t experienced some form of hardship in their lifetime, especially after living through 2020? Join Laura and Todd as they explore the impacts of trauma with experts, celebrities and influential people, to discover what we can do as individuals and as a society to heal and overcome. We believe no matter how rich, famous or successful someone may seem, no one is impervious to trauma. No topic is too big or too small for Laura & Todd, who will approach each episode with hope and optimism. (PRNewswire)

David Goldsmith interview reveals complicated relationship with famous father, 'The Most Interesting Man in The World.'

In Episode 15 of Next Page, hosts Laura Patrick and Todd Adamson dive deep into the many layers of complicated and traumatic relationships Goldsmith experienced throughout his life in entertainment; from growing up in "the biz" to the film industry as a whole. In addition, Goldsmith opens up about the repercussions of being raised by two narcissistic entertainers, the crippling expectations surrounding body image in Hollywood, and the many mental health impacts and sacrifices people make to be a part of the entertainment industry

Goldsmith said in the interview about his father and home life, "Your safe place is supposed to be your friends and family. Unfortunately, I never really had that on the family side. My safe place was never at home."

Goldsmith hopes that by coming out about his own suffering and trauma, that others will benefit. "I think this podcast is important. That those folks out in the universe that suffer, and that's pretty much everybody, whether folks want to admit it or not, [to know that] it's nice to be able to hear you're not alone."

To listen to the episode featuring David Goldsmith, check out Episode 15 of Next Page at www.nextpagepodcast.com/tune-in or any outlet where podcasts are available. To contact Next Page for an interview or other queries, email team@4cornersproduction.com.

About Next Page Podcast: Next Page Podcast is dedicated to helping others heal from their own trauma and recovery through interviews with experts, celebrities, and public figures. Next Page's mission is to de-stigmatize trauma and help listeners learn and heal from the experiences of others. With only 14 episodes out to date, Next Page is already listened to worldwide and continues to grow as their audience sees the benefits of talking about and overcoming trauma. Listen to Next Page at www.nextpagepodcast.com or any podcast streaming podcast platform.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 4Corners Productions