The Brand New DemoCreator 6.0 Redefines Idea-sharing with Powerful Features Amid the Creator-Driven Era

Wondershare released DemoCreator 6.0, the latest version of the video presentation maker, with a great range of features for educators, business professionals and marketers to create and present engaging videos with ease.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With distant learning and remote working on the rise, videos become a key component to sharing ideas vividly without physical presence. Wondershare released DemoCreator 6.0 to help users make their video presentations more impactful than ever with a great range of upgraded features.

"The rapidly growing creator economy does not only encompass entertainment — it is also for those who want to leverage their knowledge," said Patrick Yu, the Product Director of Wondershare DemoCreator. "Wondershare launched the latest version of DemoCreator with the goal to empower global users for better training, tutorials, lessons, onboardings, conference and everyday communication."

DemoCreator 6.0's feature-rich updates include:

Video presentation mode : Marketers and students can convert PowerPoint into video and insert images in just a few clicks.

Dynamic virtual background : Perfect for users who want to add privacy or present a more professional look. Choose from various virtual backgrounds or upload your preferred background.

Creative virtual presenter : Educators can choose from our selection of virtual avatars that talk and mimic the presenter's facial expressions and gestures in real-time.

Camera effect : Provide filters and effects such as smoothing and whitening. This feature is useful for vloggers and those who need to be on camera for demonstration. Compatible with other virtual camera software such as OBS Studio.

Group clips and batch processing : Effortlessly apply the same effects, transitions, and file conversions that you have previously created to other clips at once to maintain consistency in a matter of minutes.

Live streaming supported : Users themselves and their virtual avatars can be displayed on-screen as they please while presenting with a demo video. Applicable to conference platforms like Zoom and live streaming platforms like Twitch.

Upgraded screen drawing tools : Make the presentation more engaging with new drawing tools such as pen, highlight, brush, spotlight, whiteboards, magnifying glass and more.

Dual monitor recording: Users can capture footage from multiple screen displays simultaneously once they have selected the area to record.

As an all-in-one visual presentation and recording toolkit, Wondershare DemoCreator 6.0 allows users to personalize their creation as they please so they can effortlessly stand out from other creators with existing features such as video recording, screen presentation, DeNoise and making PowerPoint into a video. Designed for users at any skill level, DemoCreator 6.0 comes with a DemoCreator Academy to help educators, business professionals and marketers to create engaging videos hassle-free. Visit https://democreator.wondershare.com/v6-new-features.html for more details.

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare DemoCreator is compatible with Windows and Mac and pricing starts at $45 per year. For free trials and downloads, please visit https://democreator.wondershare.com/ or follow us on YouTube , Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram to learn more about DemoCreator.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

