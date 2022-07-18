Reuben Raucher & Blum's Tim Reuben and Stephen Raucher Named Top Litigators in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique Los Angeles law firm Reuben Raucher & Blum announced today that Founding Partner Timothy Reuben and Partner Stephen Raucher have once again been recognized for their accomplishments as leading attorneys within the Los Angeles business community and named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's annual list "2022 Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Lawyers." The publication notes that litigators are a "special breed of attorney" because they need to "transcend expert comprehension of the legal system." The feature, published today, includes the best litigators and trial attorneys in the region who "go to the proverbial mat to fight for their clients before judges and jury."

"Steve's fervent advocacy and steadfast dedication to our clients' best interests is extraordinary," said Reuben, who has been admitted as a master trial lawyer into the Southern California Business Litigation Inn of Court. "To be included among some of the most talented attorneys in Southern California for two years in a row is an honor."

Recently named a "Legal Visionary" by the Los Angeles Times, Raucher's legal practice emphasizes general business litigation, including real estate and contract disputes. He has an "impressive track record in helping clients resolve insurance coverage issues," reports the special feature. Raucher has tried and arbitrated numerous cases to decision and has extensive experience at the appellate level as well. The profile highlights his case involving a non-profit corporation's challenge to property assessments under Proposition 218, argued before the California Supreme Court, where he obtained a unanimous reversal. The feature also mentions that Raucher "obtained an $860,000 settlement on behalf of an insured client against a property insurer following water intrusion at the client's property. After the insurer failed to pay the claims or even issue a coverage position, the firm vigorously pursued bad faith and breach of contract claims which resulted in the substantial settlement."

Reuben has litigated all types of business and tort cases, including real estate, construction, entertainment, copyright and trademark, trust and estates, employment, securities, antitrust, insurance, unfair competition, professional negligence, and complex civil matters. "In addition to extensive trial experience, Reuben is a tough and successful negotiator," says the profile. Also recognized by the Los Angeles Times as a 2022 "Legal Visionary," Reuben has taught advanced litigation seminars on topics such as intellectual property litigation and cross-examination. He has served as a member of the L.A. County Bar Judicial Evaluation Committee and is on the L.A. County Bar Association Fee Arbitration Program's Panel of Arbitrators. A prolific writer, Reuben has authored over 50 thought-provoking articles on a variety of legal issues.

REUBEN RAUCHER & BLUM has earned widespread recognition as a boutique litigation and family law firm representing a broad spectrum of clients. The firm has an outstanding track record in resolving complex disputes for its clients through mediation and other settlement methods, but also has obtained multi-million dollar civil litigation verdicts, as well as total vindication and recovery of attorney's fees when representing the defense. For more information, please visit https://www.rrbattorneys.com/.

