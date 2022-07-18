Kiosk Association July - Regulatory Snapshot

DENVER, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Access Board next session to include EV Charging Stations, Kiosks, Information Transaction Machines and POS. Canada's CSA Group is working on new guidelines, says the Kiosk Association. Point-of-Sale is likely to center on physical access by customers and audio? KMA is a participating sponsor for the ANSI EV Panel and on two working groups. See EV Panel post .

Important - input to the ANPRM is encouraged by ALL involved parties (restaurants and hotels and whatever). Once the comments close, it is impossible to add comments. ANSI EVSP is also open to participation by all companies. Make your viewpoint heard!

Updated Regulatory Brief -- Point-by-point discussion of expected Access Board ANPRM & ANSI EV Roadmap, Assistive technology, ADA as non-delegable duty, and from the National Restaurant Association, a rare critique of upcoming ADPPA act and "alarming" provisions. Meanwhile, the HIPAA Modernization Commission continues working on HIPAA . We were interviewed for article on disability inclusion in workplace.

The federal government is ramping up, strongly, to get regulations in.

Related -- Critical privacy considerations for public-facing technology is our feature article by Evan Schuman (Evan writes for Computerworld and TechCrunch). This is the part 1. Next month Evan may focus on healthcare.

Recent Posts

Recent EV Charging Posts

For more info email info@kioskindustry.org or visit https://kioskindustry.org/. Since 1996 for 26 years serving the self-service technology market. For a complete list of verticals visit The Industry Group .

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

View original content:

SOURCE Kiosk Association