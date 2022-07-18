IRA Capital Acquires San Diego Medical Buildings Anchored by Scripps Health

IRVINE, Calif., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California private equity firm IRA Capital ("IRA") is pleased to announce the acquisition of two medical office buildings totaling 21,000 square feet predominantly occupied by Scripps Health in Vista, California. Scripps Health is a $2.9 billion private, nonprofit, integrated health system in San Diego that is ranked among the top 15 health systems in the nation. The buildings are located at 902 and 916 Sycamore Avenue within a 4-building medical office park. One of the buildings is 100% leased to Scripps as a state-of-the art radiation therapy center, and the other houses a Scripps oncology clinic in addition to other leading imaging/diagnostics providers including Tri-City Pet CT and Quest Diagnostics.

The acquisition of the Scripps buildings represents IRA's third medical office acquisition in the San Diego region within the past year. In December 2021, IRA acquired another property within the same 4-building complex that is 100% leased to UC San Diego Health on a long-term lease. IRA is working on a comprehensive capital and leasing program to fill the limited vacancy in one of the buildings and has engaged Cushman & Wakefield's medical leasing team to spearhead the effort.

IRA Capital continues to be among the most active private healthcare real estate investors in the country. According to IRA Capital co-founder Amer Kasm, "The radiation oncology practice at this location has operated at this facility since 1991, and Scripps' continued investment in the facility demonstrates its long-term commitment to providing high-quality oncology care services in Northern San Diego. This latest acquisition is representative of IRA's strategy of aligning with the top-tier health systems like Scripps and supporting their efforts in delivering high quality patient-centric healthcare."

