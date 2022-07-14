YOSEMITE CINEMA OPENS NEW POSITRON XR CINEMA WITH A MULTISENSORY CINEMATIC EXPERIENCE FOR VISITORS TO THE NATIONAL PARK

The first permanent motion VR theater in the United States premieres "Experience Yosemite", a new VR film narrated by Bryan Cranston, combining motion, haptics, and scent.

OAKHURST, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yosemite Cinema, an independent movie theater, today announced the grand opening of a Positron XR Cinema, a state-of-the-art virtual reality theater equipped with 16 motion pods designed to give audiences premium cinematic VR experiences. The marquee VR film, Experience Yosemite, is a 15-minute cinematic immersive journey through the wonders of Yosemite Valley. Produced by City Lights and narrated by Bryan Cranston, the new VR film features motion, scent, and haptics to give visitors an unforgettable journey.

Yosemite lovers and movie-goers rejoice as Yosemite Cinema debuts the first permanent motion VR theater in the United States and premieres “Experience Yosemite”, a new VR film narrated by Bryan Cranston. (PRNewswire)

In addition to Experience Yosemite, the Positron XR Cinema will feature a slate of VR films from award-winning creators and directors, taking guests into places they may never visit on their own, such as outer space or the top of Everest.

"We are excited to bring this futuristic technology to Yosemite Cinema and allow visitors to experience Yosemite National Park in a way that they otherwise never could," said Keith Walker, CEO of Yosemite Cinema

"Positron is proud to partner with Yosemite Cinema to launch the first permanent XR Cinema in North America with its most advanced Voyager® VR chairs showcasing premium content. With millions of visitors coming to Yosemite National Park every year, we expect this immersive experience to become a highly popular attraction," said Jeffrey Travis, CEO of Positron.

"This was a labor of love and being able to share the awe-inspiring experience at a theater of this caliber is a great honor," said Joel Newton, co-founder of City Lights and director of Experience Yosemite. "We're excited to have the audiences immerse themselves in the film and revel in the beauty that is Yosemite."

The Positron XR Cinema at Yosemite Cinema opened to the public on July 11. Tickets are available at www.yosemitecinema.com

About Yosemite Cinema:

About Positron:

About CITYLIGHTS:

Media Contact:

Anne Driscoll

Yosemite Cinema

(559) 683-4636

(PRNewsfoto/Visit Yosemite Madera County) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Visit Yosemite Madera County