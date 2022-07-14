WiTricity Appoints Michael Edmunds to New Global Product Operations Role

WATERTOWN, Mass., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WiTricity, the leader for electric vehicle (EV) wireless charging announces the appointment of Michael Edmunds to the newly created post of Senior Vice President, Global Operations and Quality. This latest addition to WiTricity's executive leadership team will help catalyze the growth of the company as EV wireless charging adoption accelerates.

Edmunds brings more than 20 years of hardware and automotive leadership experience, including 16 years at Bose Corporation where he served most recently as senior vice president in manufacturing and global supply chain with responsibilities in the US, Europe, and Asia. Prior to joining Bose, Michael worked in the nuclear energy, commercial lighting, automotive, and heavy-duty industrial business sectors.

"After building the foundation for EV wireless charging for the last decade, WiTricity can now shift to deployment of EV charging solutions at global scale," said Alex Gruzen, CEO of WiTricity. "Michael's experience leading high quality global operations in the ultra-competitive automotive and consumer electronics sectors will accelerate our growth."

"WiTricity has innovative wireless charging technology that makes EVs more appealing to more customers," said Edmunds. "I am excited and honored to join this amazing global team. I look forward to cutting the cord and turning the leading-edge, wireless technology into high quality products that customers can buy all over the world."

About WiTricity

WiTricity is the trailblazer in wireless charging for electric vehicles, leading the development and implementation of magnetic resonance technology across passenger and commercial vehicles alike. The company's technology is backed by an extensive patent portfolio and is the foundation for ratified global EV wireless charging standards including SAE, ISO and GB. Automakers and Tier 1 suppliers turn to WiTricity to help accelerate the adoption of EVs by eliminating the hassle of plug-in charging, setting the stage for future autonomy.

