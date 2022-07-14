Pariveda Achieves AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency Status

DALLAS, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pariveda announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Travel and Hospitality Competency . This designation recognizes that Pariveda has demonstrated deep experience helping customers transform their business from behind-the-scenes operational efficiencies to guest-facing customer experiences. The launch of our AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency is timely as the busy summer travel season kicks off and as the industry looks to innovate to address changing demands that COVID-19 has surfaced.

The AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency helps customers find highly specialized AWS Partners and takes on the heavy lifting of identifying and validating industry leaders with proven customer success and technical proficiency.

Achieving this Competency differentiates Pariveda as an AWS Partner with deep domain expertise in many of the following categories: Digital Customer Engagement; Data Management; Smart Assets, Core Travel, and Hospitality Applications; and Consulting Services providing strategic guidance and deployment services.

"Pariveda is excited to expand our commitment to AWS as a Travel and Hospitality Competency Partner. Working across all segments of travel and hospitality, Pariveda has brought innovative ideas and business solutions to our extensive customer portfolio. We have focused on developing new and expansive consumer and guest experiences, operational efficiencies and new revenue streams leveraging the latest AWS has to offer. We look forward to future innovation opportunities and appreciate your partnership."

~Paul Galle - Vice President, Travel & Hospitality Lead

About Pariveda

Pariveda is a consulting firm solving complex technology and business problems by aligning our people-development focus with the mission of our clients. As an employee-owned company, our people are naturally curious, driven individuals comfortable with complexity. We are invested in helping our clients identify, architect and develop custom solutions to help their organization succeed now and into the future. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, we live and work in major cities across North America. To learn more about how we develop custom solutions to help organizations succeed, visit our website: www.parivedasolutions.com.





