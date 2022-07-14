DAN MINUTILLO JOINS CENTRE LAW & CONSULTING, LLC.

Top Virginia Government Contracts Law Firm Adds Minutillo and Expands with West Coast Office.

TYSONS, Va., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centre Law and Consulting, LLC (Centre), a leading government contracts law firm, is pleased to announce that Dan Minutillo has joined Centre. Minutillo, an internationally recognized expert in trade law, makes Centre a bi-coastal law firm with new offices now located in the heart of Silicon Valley to complement its presence in Virginia.

"A key component to our strategic plan for 2022 is growth in practice areas that support our award-winning legal services of representing federal contractors. Dan Minutillo is an ideal attorney to be the catalyst for this expansion. His level of expertise and stellar reputation elevates the firm. His success in International Trade, among many other areas, allows Centre to expand in a meaningful way that aligns with our current model," said Barbara Kinosky, Managing Partner of Centre.

Minutillo, an attorney with over 30 years of experience, is a renowned expert in international trade and has represented some of the largest and most influential corporations in Silicon Valley. He has handled legal matters regarding the worldwide export of commercial and non-commercial products from the United States to most continents in the world, the classification of products and technology (ECCN) prior to export, CBP customs issues, the export of products that use or contain encryption, ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) matters, and related CFIUS, Anti-Dumping, FOCI, OFAC, HTS, sanctions and VSD's (voluntary disclosures) to government agencies. Minutillo is handling all the issues that have arisen with the Russian sanctions.

"I'm very excited to be joining Centre. I can enhance Centre's legal capabilities by utilizing my experience in international trade. I'm also looking forward to the exceptional support that the Centre will provide to my US government contracts clients." said Minutillo.

Minutillo has practiced law in Silicon Valley since 1977 and has received the prestigious "Silicon Valley Service Provider of the Year" award as voted by the most influential attorneys in Silicon Valley. He has lectured to the World Trade Association, has taught law for UCLA, both the Santa Clara University Law School and their MBA program, and has lectured to the NPMA at Stanford University. He is internationally recognized in trade law and known throughout the US regarding Government contract law. Minutillo has been interviewed by the Washington Post, Reuters, among other national publications, and he has written for technical and legal journals in the US. He serves as an expert witness in Federal Court in his area of expertise.

Centre Law & Consulting is a law firm and Women Own Business (SWOB) founded in 2002 with its headquarters in Tysons, VA, and second office in Silicon Valley, CA. Centre has successfully represented clients before all major tribunals, including the US Court of Federal Claims, the Agency Boards of Contract Appeals, and the US Government Accountability Office. In addition to Centre's award-winning legal services, Centre has a dedicated GSA consulting practice and state-of-the-art training programs for both federal contractors and government agencies. Centre was built on a foundation of success with legal services that allow it to remain top of class in government contracts law decade after decade.

