Accidental Fentanyl Related Deaths is On the Rise in Los Angeles: Program Director at Discovery Transitions Speaks Out on How to Prevent Overdose

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The addiction crisis in Los Angeles is no secret.

Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, is often mixed with other drugs without the person's knowledge, and it's becoming increasingly common in pills sold as counterfeit prescription drugs.

Shari Colato, Program Director at Discovery Transitions, an outpatient rehab facility in Los Angeles, is seeing more and more patients coming in with fentanyl overdoses.

"It's definitely something we're seeing more of," she says. "People think they're taking a pill that's going to help them feel better, but it's actually laced with a deadly drug."

Colato says that most of the patients who come in for fentanyl overdoses are struggling with addiction and are trying to self-medicate.

"People who have an addiction are already in a very vulnerable state," she says. "They are trying to numb themselves with drugs, and they are not thinking about the consequences."

To avoid an accidental overdose, Colato recommends that people seek out professional help instead of self-medicating themselves.

"Usually, drugs and alcohol are the tools used to bury the emotions a person is feeling. But the reality is, the individual is just numbing themselves and not addressing the real issue," Colato says. "Here at Discovery Transitions Outpatient, we use Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) in our treatment. We understand the need to address substance abuse and mental health issues because they are linked together."

Colato explains that CBT therapy is an effective treatment for addiction because it helps people learn how to cope with their emotions in a healthy manner. This is important for those who are attempting to learn how to cope with triggers and cravings without using drugs or alcohol.

"Our specialists educate clients on how to handle their cravings in a healthy manner. We know that cravings are tough to deal with, but it is possible to get through them." Colato says.

Colato mentioned that in most cases, private health insurance covers a person's treatment in rehab.

"Anyone who is searching for a solution to break free from addiction should be aware that professional help is available. It is not a terrible thing to have extra assistance, especially if you are attempting to improve your wellbeing," Shari concluded.

Discovery Transitions Outpatient

17635 Vanowen St,

Van Nuys, CA 91406

(866) 916-3211

admissions@discoverytransitions.com

