Crocs secures long sought-after judgment of infringement against USA Dawgs and Double Diamond Distribution

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NADSAQ: CROX), a global leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men and children, announced a judgment of infringement against USA Dawgs and Double Diamond Distribution as a result of both companies' sales of imitation Crocs shoes. In conjunction therewith, Crocs also obtained $6 million and $55,000 in damages, respectively, against the companies.

This case is the culmination of years long battles between the parties after USA Dawgs and Double Diamond Distribution began selling shoes that infringed Crocs' patents in 2006. Both USA Dawgs and Double Diamond Distribution have since conceded the validity of Crocs' patent rights.

"We are fiercely protective of the Crocs brand and our iconic DNA. We have zero tolerance for infringement of our intellectual property rights or for anyone who tries to benefit off the investments that we have made in our brand," said Daniel Hart, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal & Risk Officer at Crocs. "This judgment not only reinforces the validity of our patent rights, it also reinforces our unrelenting determination to take forceful steps to protect our brand equity."

This judgment of infringement comes nearly one year to the day after Crocs filed lawsuits against 21 companies alleging infringement of its registered trademark rights in its clog designs. The lawsuits, filed at the International Trade Commission in addition to various U.S. District Courts around the country, seek an exclusion order against infringing product in addition to monetary damages for violations of Crocs' three-dimensional trademark rights.

