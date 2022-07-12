Wells Fargo Duo Affiliates with Bleakley Financial Group

MERRICK, N.Y., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-three year industry veteran advisor Lyle Rosman and his brother Andrew M. Rosman, CFP® have affiliated their wealth management practice with Bleakley Financial Group and established a new office in Merrick, NY.

Lyle Rosman said of the new affiliation, "The decision to change firms was not made quickly or lightly. Our team's sole commitment has been to help clients achieve their long-term financial security goals by holding ourselves to a fiduciary standard and delivering the best advice and recommendations available. The vision of Bleakley, along with the advisor support model they have built, align perfectly with how we want to engage with our clients and run our practice going forward."

According to Andy Schwartz, co-founder and principal of Bleakley Financial, "We couldn't be more excited to partner with Lyle and Andrew. We are confident that the great financial planning work they do today for clients will only be enhanced by accessing the expanded support services and open architecture investment platform available to them through our affiliation. We look forward to a successful and mutually beneficial partnership with the group for many years to come."

Andrew M. Rosman, CFP® added, "After thoroughly evaluating several different firms, we selected Bleakley Financial because of their deep bench of talented resources, their innovative technology offerings to support clients and advisors and their expansive advisor platform that will allow us to deliver enhanced financial, estate and tax planning along with flexible investment solutions."

Vince Nauheimer, Managing Director at Bleakley Financial added, "Lyle and Drew share our core values around client service, a robust planning process and pro-active client engagement. With our expanded advisor service model, we believe affiliating with Bleakley opens more options for advisors like them to execute on their ambitious business goals, while being more responsive to industry changes and technology advancements that will ultimately benefit the client. We're thrilled to partner with Lyle and Drew and stand ready to support their future growth."

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Bleakley Financial Group, LLC, a registered investment adviser and separate entity from LPL Financial.

CONTACT:

Vincent Nauheimer

Managing Director

973-575-4180

vincent.nauheimer@bleakley.com

View original content:

SOURCE Bleakley Financial Group