Nova to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 4, 2022

Conference call to be held on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

REHOVOT, Israel, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced that it expects to release its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 before the Nasdaq market opens on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Q2 2022 Conference Call Details:

Eitan Oppenhaim, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dror David, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the Company's second quarter 2022 financial results on August 4, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call at least five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S. TOLL-FREE: 1-855-327-6837

ISRAEL TOLL-FREE: 1-809-458-327

INTERNATIONAL: 1-631-891-4304

WEBCAST LINK: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1555124&tp_key=3175622040

At:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

3:30 p.m. Israel Time

The conference call will also be available via a live webcast from a link on Nova's Investor Relations website - https://www.novami.com/investors/events/.

A replay of the conference call will be available from August 4, 2022, to August 11, 2022. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay TOLL-FREE: 1-844-512-2921

Replay TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 10019423

About Nova:

Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical, and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields, and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information can be found at Nova's website link – https://www.novami.com/.

Nova is traded on Nasdaq & TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.

Forward looking statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses, and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances, or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: catastrophic events such as the outbreak of COVID-19; increased information technology security threats and sophisticated computer crime; foreign political and economic risks; changes in U.S. trade policies; inability to protect our intellectual property; open source technology exposure; failure to compete effectively or to respond to the rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty in predicting the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; difficulty in integrating current or future acquisitions; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; political, economic, and military instability in Israel; risks related to our convertible notes; currency fluctuations; and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2022. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

