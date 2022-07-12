INTERNATIONAL DELIGHT®, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH DR. SEUSS ENTERPRISES, DEBUTS A NEW LINE OF GRINCH-THEMED HOLIDAY CREAMERS SURE TO DELIGHT "EVERY WHO DOWN IN WHO-VILLE"

INTERNATIONAL DELIGHT®, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH DR. SEUSS ENTERPRISES, DEBUTS A NEW LINE OF GRINCH-THEMED HOLIDAY CREAMERS SURE TO DELIGHT "EVERY WHO DOWN IN WHO-VILLE"

One of the Leading Coffee Creamer Brands Is Bringing Christmas – Or Grinchmas – to Mugs Everywhere Starting This July with Three Festive Flavors

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its legacy of delighting coffee and creamer fans for the season, International Delight is bringing back the magic of the holidays to a creamer aisle near you! The beloved coffee creamer brand, in partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises, is spreading cheer and delighting taste buds with a festive line of holiday creamers featuring one of the season's most iconic characters: The Grinch! Best of all, the creamers are on shelves now and available through the holidays. You read that correctly: Grinch fans and Creamer Nation, get ready for Christmas – or Grinchmas – in July!

International Delight Logo (PRNewswire)

International Delight is known for serving up boldly flavorful, whimsical and iconic limited-time offerings, and this lineup of holiday creamers is certainly no exception. Featuring The Grinch's snarky grin on every bottle, the brand is delivering not one, not two, but three party-worthy flavors that are sure to make your heart grow three sizes:

NEW Gingerbread Cookie Dough: The newest flavor tastes of sweet buttery dough and brown sugar with hints of ginger and cinnamon. It's just like eating batter out of the bowl!

Peppermint Mocha: The classic holiday staple is back and better than ever, touting a new recipe that's both cheerfully chocolatey and magically minty.

Frosted Sugar Cookie: The fan-favorite creamer is back on shelves, delivering a sweet, silky-smooth flavor reminiscent of Santa's favorite holiday cookie.

One of the leading coffee creamer brands in the country, International Delight has become synonymous with flavor innovations and inspired mashups, and it lives up to its reputation with this latest release. The Grinch-themed creamer lineup is only the most recent of the brand's exciting pop culture-inspired collaborations over the years, which have previously included creamers inspired by Buddy the Elf, Fruity PEBBLESÔ, Cocoa PEBBLESÔ, and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

"At International Delight, we aspire to create room to party in every coffee cup by delivering exceptional and delightful creamer flavors year-round – and especially during the holidays," said Kallie Goodwin, Vice President of Marketing for International Delight. "With our latest partnership, International Delight is presenting three tasty creamers for our flavor-obsessed fans along with the nostalgia of the season's most beloved tale, 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas!'. These flavors are sure to warm the hearts of even the grouchiest and greenest Grinches out there!"

"At Dr. Seuss we love working with partners who help our classic characters show up in new and unexpected places," said Susan Brandt, President and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises. "Pairing The Grinch with his own holiday-themed creamers is a great opportunity to sweeten those Grinchy holiday mornings. Who doesn't feel like a Grinch sometimes during the holidays? The International Delight team has done a great job of infusing both the Grinch's snarky-ness and sweetness into these holiday flavors."

All three Grinch-inspired creamers feature International Delight's new, modernized packaging, which premiered across its entire product lineup earlier this year. Featuring dynamic, flavor-forward photography and a sleek new logo, these brilliantly bold bottles are sure to bring yuletide cheer!

Now through December, the International Delight Grinch Coffee Creamers will be available in 32 oz. bottles with an SRP of $3.99 at major retailers nationwide. Be sure to get your hands on all three flavors... before the Grinch does!

International Delight is committed to bringing delight to coffee and creamer fans through the ongoing release of these one-of-a-kind collaborations. Check out the International Delight website or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, and Twitter to stay in the know on all the latest flavorful news.

About International Delight

Since 1987, International Delight® has been transforming cups of coffee into moments that foster joy, self-expression and togetherness through one-of-a-kind, bold creamer flavors. The brand, which introduced the first flavored, liquid, non-dairy creamer on the market, is on a mission to bring Creamer Nation flavors that deliver unparalleled delight in every drop and turn the room they leave for creamer into room to party. By uniting people with flavors that spark joy, International Delight brings people together over a cup of coffee, creating opportunities for connection, inclusion and celebration. International Delight coffee creamers and iced coffees are available at grocery, convenience stores, mass merchandisers and food service outlets across the country. For more information, visit www.InternationalDelight.com.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Honest to Goodness®, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com/ . For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america .

About Dr. Seuss Enterprises

Dr. Seuss Enterprises is a leading global children's entertainment company focused on promoting literacy, education, self-confidence, and the wonderful possibilities of a child's imagination through the works of Dr. Seuss. The company was established in 1993 and is based in San Diego, CA. Global endeavors include publishing, film, TV, stage productions, exhibitions, digital media, licensed merchandise, and other strategic partnerships. For more information about Dr. Seuss Enterprises, visit Seussville.com, or follow on Instagram.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises (PRNewswire)

New International Delight® Grinch-Themed Holiday Creamers (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Delight