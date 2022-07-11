ORLANDO, Fla., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP), a leading global consumer products company, today announced the appointment of Jim Van Ingen as an Executive Officer of the company as Executive Vice President of Supply Chain.

Jim Van Ingen, Tupperware's Executive Vice President, Supply Chain (PRNewswire)

Tupperware Adds Jim Van Ingen to Senior Leadership Team as Executive Vice President of Supply Chain

Mr. Van Ingen joins Tupperware with career experience in global manufacturing and distribution across the automotive and industrial industries. Most recently, he served as President of the Automotive Powertrain Components business at Novares Group, a French plastic and metal automotive OEM components manufacturer with more than 40 sites worldwide. In this role, he had full responsibility for the company's seven U.S. and Mexico operating facilities. During his time with Novares, he also served as President of the Automotive Body components business responsible for maintaining cost and efficiency levels during a volatile period for semiconductor chip and plastic resin sourcing.

Prior to Novares, Mr. Van Ingen served as President and CEO of Bway Corporation, a $1.5 billion private equity portfolio company, and led transformation initiatives across nearly 40 global manufacturing sites for The Marmon Group/Berkshire Hathaway by launching new innovations, enhancing customer experiences, and redirecting initiatives and capital. Mr. Van Ingen began his career with ITW, a Fortune 200 global industrial company, concluding his 20-year tenure by running ITW's Automotive, Medical and Appliance portfolio of autonomous business units.

"We're building a business that is as big as the Tupperware brand, and in order to do so, we're expanding into new channels, new product categories and new methods of distribution. Having a skilled and experienced supply chain leader like Jim is exactly the talent we need to help push our omnichannel growth plan forward," said Miguel Fernandez, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tupperware Brands. "Especially in today's challenging operating and supply chain environment, we believe that Jim's global operational expertise, successful turnaround experience, and ability to build high-performing supply chain teams around the world will be an especially valuable asset to our rapidly evolving company."

At Tupperware, Mr. Van Ingen will oversee the Company's global supply chain strategy and execution. He will be responsible for operational performance, including delivering against product and service level agreements, cost objectives, and introducing processes, infrastructure, and technology to drive operational excellence. He will lead the Company's manufacturing, procurement, distribution, and quality teams to reduce cost given inflationary pressures on areas like resin and logistics, strategically optimize the company's manufacturing and distribution footprint, and determine the future vision for sourcing efforts to support the company's transformation. He will also be responsible for leading the company's environmental, social and governance strategy, and further integrating ESG principles throughout the global organization.

About Tupperware Brands Corporation

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is a leading global consumer products company that designs innovative, functional and environmentally responsible products that people love and trust. Founded in 1946, Tupperware's signature container created the modern food storage category that revolutionized the way the world stores, serves and prepares food. Today, this iconic brand has more than 8,500 functional design and utility patents for solution-oriented kitchen and home products. With a purpose to nurture a better future, Tupperware® products are an alternative to single-use items. The Company distributes its products into nearly 70 countries primarily through independent representatives around the world. For more information, visit Tupperwarebrands.com or follow Tupperware on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Investors: Alexis Callahan, alexiscallahan@tupperware.com, (321) 588-5129

Media: Cameron Klaus, cameronklaus@tupperware.com, (407) 371-9784

Tupperware Brands Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tupperware Brands Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tupperware Brands Corporation